Every year National Adoption Day is a big celebration in Kern County, where families who have welcomed children into their fold, are celebrated in a big party.
The adoptions will be spread across the year in smaller, more muted celebrations on the steps outside Juvenile Court. On Friday, only three adoptions were formalized. But the joy was apparent on the faces of families formally welcoming children into their lives.
The Mancilla family stood outside court with balloons to welcome 4-year-old Arabella to her adoptive parents, Veronica and Jesus Mancilla. Sisters, father, brother-in-law and a niece followed the adoption on their phones outside the courthouse, along with family out of state.
"She's been welcomed with open arms," Veronica Mancilla said.
'This is what I signed up to do'
Another of those parents who went on a long journey was Julie Lara. On Friday, she adopted a 2-year-old boy named Jessie, the second child she welcomed into her family through foster care. Adoption Day was no less emotional the second time.
"I cried like a baby," Lara said, on the steps of the court.
When Lara began fostering, she already had children: a 24-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. But the pastor at her church spoke of the need to help foster the children in the community.
"It kept weighing on my heart," she said. "I couldn’t let it go."
After Lara finished the process of applying to be a foster care parent, the county told her she might not get called for a year. Two days later she got a call. Her then-husband tried to talk her out of it. Lara was working full-time, and he was about to take a job out of state.
"But in my heart of hearts, this is what I signed up to do," she said. "I ignored him."
Lara pictured bringing home a bouncing baby she would carry around on her hip, but the little girl she brought home, Ava, was tiny and fragile. At 4 months old, she was just 7 pounds, a micropremie. She didn't even seem to want to be held, Lara said, probably because she had spent most of her short life lying in a neonatal intensive care unit. Ava might not have been what she expected, but she was smitten.
"I got her, and I just instantly fell in love with her," she said.
But it was clear that Ava needed more care than Lara could provide while working. Ava had trouble breathing and eating, and she was in and out of the hospital. So Lara took a leap. She quit her job to focus on caregiving.
"I said, 'God is going to provide,'" she said.
It wasn't a smooth road. Lara divorced her husband. And Lara struggled to get Ava the medical care she needed.
"I had to start getting rude with the pediatrician, because no one would listen," she said.
It worked. Ava finally got referrals to specialists who diagnosed her with cerebral palsy, a hole in her heart, gastrointestinal issues and eye conditions. Lara treks to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera or to Los Angeles to make sure Ava gets the treatment she needs.
Last April Ava's adoption was finalized, and she is now 3. She calls Ava a "miracle."
The arduous process didn't scare her off of fostering another child. In fact, it made her want to do it again.
"It kind of opened my eyes to the system," she said. "How many more kids are out there like this?"
So Lara decided to foster again, and that's how she began a process that would lead to her adopting Jessie, just one year after she adopted Ava. Jessie, too, has required strong advocacy. He wasn't meeting some of his milestones — when he hit 2, he still wasn't talking — so she has worked to make sure he got behavioral therapy early.
Lara's house is full these days: two months after she began fostering Jessie she found out she was pregnant. So now she has a 1-year-old, Christian, at home, too.
Lara says she knows her limits, but her older children joke, "Did I get any more siblings today?"
'It is hard but it is so worth it'
Nearly 1,800 children are in Kern County's foster care system, and every year about 200 of them are adopted by local families.
"It is a real journey to get to the place of adoption," said Jana Slagle, outreach and communications supervisor at the Kern County Department of Human Services.
That's because the children they bring into their homes might only be there for a short time. Biological parents are afforded certain rights, and they are given time and hearings to show they're on the path to improve their parenting. Parents who do earn back their rights have their own day of celebration in the county, too. But this can frustrate some people who would prefer to immediately adopt a child, Slagle said.
But Lara also tells prospective foster parents that they do need to form bonds as they would with their own flesh and blood, even if a child doesn't stay in their home forever.
"I tell people if you’re not getting attached, you’re fostering for the wrong reasons," she said.
Slagle said Lara's experience of having a child with special needs isn't all that unusual. The children who come into the foster care system often require strong advocacy. About half of them have special needs of some kind. Many have been neglected and abused. Many have experienced trauma. Some are experiencing serious health effects from drug exposure as babies.
Slagle said the county supports those who want to foster with classes, therapy and group support. And there are services for those who have finalized adoptions, too.
Slagle encourages anyone interested to reach out to the county. She said that some of the groups most in need of fostering are children with special needs, teens and then parents willing to take in a group of siblings together.
"It is hard but it is so worth it," she said. "I hear this over and over."
For more information, visit www.kcdhs.org/services/resource-foster-families or call 631-6204.