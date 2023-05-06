 Skip to main content
'I am a survivor': Relay for Life a time to reflect for cancer survivors, families

Monarch butterflies fluttered through the energetic crowd Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds as a countdown began to launch a steady walk around the field.

Dozens of cancer survivors dressed in purple looked ahead with determination to begin Bakersfield’s Relay for Life. It's a two-day event for the community to remember loved ones who have died from cancer, and for survivors who have endured a taxing battle to walk around a track to raise money for cancer research.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

