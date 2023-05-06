'I am a survivor': Relay for Life a time to reflect for cancer survivors, families

Monarch butterflies fluttered through the energetic crowd Saturday at the Kern County Fairgrounds as a countdown began to launch a steady walk around the field.
Dozens of cancer survivors dressed in purple looked ahead with determination to begin Bakersfield’s Relay for Life. It's a two-day event for the community to remember loved ones who have died from cancer, and for survivors who have endured a taxing battle to walk around a track to raise money for cancer research.
“I didn’t expect to get emotional,” Alma Huerta, 31, said after walking the first lap with other survivors. “I started crying.”
The crowd allowed survivors to tap into their shared experiences: They’ve all been informed of a shattering diagnosis only to claw their way through physical, mental and emotional pain. Emerging from the other side is a person whose spirit has been tempered by difficulties, but is thankful to be alive.
Indeed, after the survivor lap, a clear display of emotion unfolded. One woman took off her glasses to hold her forearm over her eyes as her body shook with tears. Another woman with black-and-red hair comforted her. A man and woman hugged each other for several seconds.
The scene also demonstrated how havoc caused by cancer reaches far beyond patients.
A breast cancer diagnosis for anyone, at any stage in life, is terrifying. But when it came for Brandi Moore seven years ago while she was pregnant, those fears multiplied.
“I was scared for both of us — and for them,” Moore said, pointing to her family.
But Saturday’s event with her healthy children provided her healing and an opportunity to let others know her journey. She still grapples with emotional pain after all these years.
“There’s a fear there that the cancer ... could come back,” she said.
“I’m a mom,” she later added. “Their lives mean more to me than mine but I have to make sure that I’m here in order to take care of them.”
Huerta, who was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 8 years old and is now cancer-free, explained how her father would work a 12-hour shift and then drive to UCLA, where doctors treated her as child. He brought her food, stayed in L.A. until late at night, only to drive back to Bakersfield that same day, check on her brothers and repeat the cycle.
Her mother prayed with young Huerta before a spinal tap and comforted her during the painful process. Huerta’s husband has been by her side as she goes through countless medical procedures and hospitalizations stemming from her leukemia diagnosis several years ago, she added.
“It felt important to (walk the survivor’s lap) ... to show that I beat it,” said Huerta, who gave birth six weeks ago to a healthy baby girl. “I have a beautiful family.”
This beautiful family enjoyed life thoroughly Saturday. Huerta watched her 3-year-old son, Jax, as he chased butterflies let loose earlier and played with a toy pterodactyl in the dirt.
Those monarchs the boy chased symbolize life beginning anew as a person goes through a transformation. Signs of that cherished life sprouted Saturday across the Kern County Fairgrounds.
A grandmother wearing a purple shirt with “I am a survivor” written on its back held her grandchild’s tiny hands and attempted to help the baby practice walking. A toddler laughed as she twirled with another family member, dancing to music.
These simple moments represented experiences survivors were thankful for Saturday. The event continues through Sunday, with a closing ceremony at 8 a.m.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.