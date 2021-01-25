Major roadways in the Kern County mountains remain closed because of snowy conditions in the area.
Interstate 5 along the Grapevine and Highway 58, from east of Edison to Mojave, are closed to traffic in both directions, according to a Facebook post by the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said there was no estimated time for when the roadways would reopen.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in place for the Kern County mountains, with snow in the forecast in the Frazier Park and Tehachapi areas possibly accumulating between 2 to 4 inches throughout the day.
According to the California Department of Transportation, Highway 178 remains open, however chain controls are in effect.