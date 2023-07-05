UniversalHydrogen_Mojave_June2023_500010796

Universal Hydrogen Co. has selected Mojave Air & Space Port as its new flight test center. The Hawthorne-based company's Dash-8 modified 40-passenger regional airliner is powered on one side by a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain.

 Photo courtesy Universal Hydrogen Co.

The Mojave Air & Space Port has found a renewable-energy tenant that appears to fit neatly within the facility’s history of aerospace innovation.

Hawthorne-based Universal Hydrogen Co. uses hydrogen fuel cell technology to help power a modified 40-passenger regional airliner. It recently put the concept to work in flying one it calls “Lightning McClean” south from Moses Lake, Wash.