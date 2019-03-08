Caltrans has announced ramp closures on Highway 178 for next week.
The eastbound 178 off-ramp to Haley Street will be closed on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. In addition, westbound Hwy. 178 on-ramp from Oswell Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday during the same hours.
The closures are needed for landscape maintenance in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.