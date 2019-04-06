The westbound Highway 58 exit at Real Road is set to be permanently closed on Monday night.
Westbound motorists will need to exit at Chester Avenue to continue traveling westbound. The closure comes after the eastbound on-ramp at Real Road was permanently closed in February.
In addition, several lane and ramp closures are scheduled for paving, striping and the placement of temporary concrete barrier rail on Highway 58 and 99 from Sunday through Thursday of next week between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Westbound Highway 58 will be closed between Highway 99 and Real Road, as well as the westbound Highway 58 to southbound 99 loop connector. All but one lane on southbound 99 between California and Ming avenues will be closed.
Lastly, the southbound Highway 99 to eastbound 58 connector ramp will also be closed during this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.