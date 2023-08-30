Defining the brand of country music that has come to be known as the Bakersfield Sound is anything but easy.
In fact, many have said it's impossible.
But Bakersfield-raised documentary filmmaker Nathanial Berg is more interested in how that music, pioneered by such legendary figures as Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Tommy Collins, Red Simpson and Bill Woods, is influencing the next generation of Bakersfield musicians — and generations to come, in all genres.
On Thursday, Berg invited news organizations and several members of the public to the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame to preview about 20 minutes of clips from his newest film that explores that central question.
"What is it we are trying to do," Berg said by way of introducing the preview.
"'HWY 58' is a film series," he said. "There's so many good stories in Bakersfield that it's hard to pin down the stories by themselves.
"The first episode," he said, "'The Children of the Bakersfield Sound,' it's in the title."
Like so many who have studied the "Sound," Berg agreed that defining it is difficult, especially as it "is constantly morphing and changing."
The documentary is just the first in a planned series of as many as 10 or 12 indie films centered around the genesis and ongoing evolution of the music that has come to be known as the Bakersfield Sound.
"HWY 58" is scheduled to debut in its entirety — all 1 hour 47 minutes of it — on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield.
Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a short talk at 7 p.m., followed by the film.
On Thursday, Berg, along with several musicians featured in the film, were on hand to talk about what Berg believes is a "long-awaited gift to Bakersfield’s music history."
Monty Byrom, who has enjoyed a long career in music, from writing hits for Eddie Money, fronting recording artists Big House, singing and writing songs for Barbara Steisand, and a million other gigs, said he has heard that some have felt slighted for not being included in this first pilot.
"This is the first of potentially 12 episodes," Byrom said. "This first film is setting up all the other episodes."
There was no way to get every deserving musician and singer into this first film, said Byrom, who worked closely with Berg on the film. There are many more who will, who must, be part of the series, he said.
"This is a really big deal to me, to Nate and everybody involved," Byrom said in a short introduction to the four preview clips.
There have been many books and films made about Buck and Merle and the Bakersfield Sound, he said.
"But nobody ever talked about their influence on us, and how it's affected this town," he said. "And so this is the first of many episodes ... just the first."
The film opens with longtime local guitarist Chuck Seaton singing a song he penned, titled, "HWY 58." It also happened to be the last song heard on Berg's 2018 film "Bones of Brundage," a documentary about the punk rock scene in Bakersfield in the 1980s and '90s.
In a strange but effective anchor to the fragments of stories, late Bakersfield guitarist Tommy Hays is heard sharing the long saga of how, at age 17, he hitchhiked from Oklahoma to Bakersfield with his guitar, his bag and his dog.
The film moves from Bakersfield Sound legends to younger performers and back again. Jennifer Keel, one of the "children," sang with Buck Owens, on and off for years, and talks about how she was influenced by the music, while at the same time, striving toward a newer version.
"We are the often under-celebrated children of the Bakersfield Sound," Keel said Thursday. "We listened and we played and we created new music. We intuitively know things about the sound from growing up in it — that even the originals may not realize."
But Keel said she and her contemporaries left their mark by playing live music at a multitude of clubs, events and concerts — while also playing with the greats like Buck and Merle.
Is it possible to define the Bakersfield Sound? Probably not.
After all, she and others say, it's constantly evolving.