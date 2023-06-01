upper richbar.jpg

A "compromised roadway" prompted officials to close the westbound lane of Highway 178 near mile marker 21 on Saturday. That partial closure ultimately was expanded to a full closure, but one-way access could return in two to four weeks, Caltrans said Thursday.

 Courtesy of Kern County

The long-term closure of Highway 178 through the Kern River Canyon was made official by Caltrans in a news release Thursday afternoon.

But there's good news, too.

Tags

Recommended for you