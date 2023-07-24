State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, is considering challenging Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, to represent California’s 22nd Congressional District, possibly setting up a clash with fellow Democrat and former Assemblyman Rudy Salas, who last week declared his intention to run for the same seat.
A political consultant working for Hurtado, Lisa Gasperoni, confirmed by email Monday Hurtado “is taking a look at a potential run” to represent the 22nd District but that no final decision has been made. Hurtado could not be reached for comment directly.
Hurtado is serving the second year of her second term representing the 16th State Senate District, which she won in November by a slim margin of 13 votes, defeating challenger David Shepard, R-Porterville.
The 22nd is among the hardest-fought congressional districts in the state and one of a few in the country seen as potentially critical to deciding which party will control the House. Although voter registrations favor Democrats over Republicans by 17 percentage points in the district, Valadao beat Salas in November’s general election by 3 points and about 3,000 votes to secure the dairyman’s fifth term in Congress.
Democrats are hoping high turnout during the presidential election will play in their favor in November 2024. But because only the top two vote-getters will contest that election, it’s possible the more decisive battle will come in the March 5 primary, when there could be three candidates with strong name recognition — two of them Democrats, one Republican.
Which Democrat would ultimately receive a nomination from the California Democratic Party wouldn’t be determined until November’s convention, said Kern County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Romo.
He noted Salas has already begun raising money for his campaign, while Hurtado has not, and any money she has rounded up for reelection to state office cannot be transferred to a federal campaign.
Romo also said it’s possible Hurtado and Salas could come out ahead in the primary, which he noted would lead to “a head-to-head race” with two Democrats.
“Anything’s possible,” he said.
A spokeswoman for Salas’ campaign said people in the district know and trust him and “are going to send him to Congress.”
“Rudy continues to have the overwhelming support of hard-working families and voters here in the Valley,” she wrote.
A spokeswoman for Valadao reiterated a statement emailed on his behalf last week when Salas announced his run, saying the Hanford Republican is focused on getting federal resources to valley farmers and families.
Local political observer Mark Salvaggio, a former Bakersfield city councilman, noted in an email Hurtado carried portions of the state’s 22nd Congressional District when she ran for the 16th Senate District seat. But he emphasized that her 55% support in those areas “does not necessarily mean those voters will chose her over Salas and Valadao in next year's primary for Valadao's seat.”
A statement Monday by the National Republican Congressional Committee accused Hurtado of running for Congress because she “knows she can’t win” in the state Senate.
Bakersfield Republican political consultant Cathy Abernathy said by email it’s unclear whether voters in the 22nd District will support a Democrat who has voted to raise the gas tax, reduce criminal penalties and increase Department of Motor Vehicle fees.
Romo said he endorses Salas for the congressional seat, adding that the former assemblyman “is the safest bet to win this seat, especially for the Democrats” because he is well known and liked.
“It’s safe to say Rudy Salas does have most of the support, if not all the support, because he’s done this before,” Romo said.
Hurtado served on the Sanger City Council before running against and beating the incumbent, former state Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, in 2018.
Her victory over Shepard last year was one of the closest races in state history, with almost 137,000 ballots cast.
The state’s 22nd Congressional District includes parts of Kern County, including Arvin, Delano, east Bakersfield, McFarland, Shafter and Wasco. Portions of Kings and Tulare also make up part of the majority-Hispanic district.