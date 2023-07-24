Rudy_Salas.jpg

Rudy Salas

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, is considering challenging Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, to represent California’s 22nd Congressional District, possibly setting up a clash with fellow Democrat and former Assemblyman Rudy Salas, who last week declared his intention to run for the same seat.

A political consultant working for Hurtado, Lisa Gasperoni, confirmed by email Monday Hurtado “is taking a look at a potential run” to represent the 22nd District but that no final decision has been made. Hurtado could not be reached for comment directly.