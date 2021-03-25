Hurtado to host town hall meeting surrounding pandemic, prevention

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, will hold a town hall meeting on Monday to discuss COVID-19 and possible prevention measures that could be taken to avoid another pandemic in the future.
According to an email from Hurtado’s office, “Preventing the Next Pandemic” will held be at 5 p.m. on the senator’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SenatorMelissaHurtado/.
It will cover actions California can take in preventing another pandemic as well as discuss leading research occurring in the Central Valley and across the country.
Panelists at the town hall will include Dr. Stephen Higgs, Director, Biosecurity Research Institute; and Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Physician, Kern County.