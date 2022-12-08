 Skip to main content
Hurtado still in front after final ballot drop

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger

As final ballots are handed in and the last elections offices prepare for certification, Melissa Hurtado holds a slim lead in the race for the 16th Senate District.

As of 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, is still in first with 68,449 votes; David Shepard, R-Porterville, currently has 68,425 votes.

