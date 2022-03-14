Hurtado speaks with Biden Administration on 'unity agenda'

As President Joe Biden launches new initiatives aimed at addressing growing problems throughout the country, state Sen. Melissa Hurtado participated in a virtual meeting Monday to inform the administration of issues facing the Central Valley.
Following his State of the Union address March 1, Biden introduced a new policy platform he calls the unity agenda that will fund initiatives with have broad bipartisan support. In a shift meant to move the administration past the coronavirus pandemic, the unity agenda focuses on four pillars: ending the opioid epidemic, improving mental health support, ending cancer and providing support for veterans.
To that end, Hurtado, D-Sanger, and other California leaders briefly addressed the public before participating in a private conversation with members of the Biden Administration on issues facing their respective communities.
Hurtado’s public remarks centered on COVID-19, of which she said her family had caught prior to the prevalence of vaccines and was one of the “scariest and most helpless” moments in her life. She praised the Biden Administration’s public assistance programs, which she said helped her district.
According to data provided during the meeting, more than 200 million Americans have received at least one vaccine, and nearly 75 percent of all adults are vaccinated.
Hurtado gave the example of one farmworker living in Senate District 14 — which includes Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties — saying aid given to the individual helped keep her and her family afloat during the pandemic.
But she highlighted the unity agenda’s stated goal of improving access to mental health services, especially for children.
“California has been on the forefront when it comes to providing resources for mental health care, especially for children,” she said. “These issues in California have received bipartisan support and unite us as policymakers, and I hope to see the same support across the country.”
The president’s unity plan was developed under the understanding that many Americans lack access to mental health care providers. According to the White House, more than one-third of Americans live in areas experiencing shortages in mental health care.
Biden plans to devote $700 million toward training and education for mental health professionals in an attempt to bolster the pipeline for services.
Other speakers during the meeting brought up the pandemic’s impact on mental health, especially in regards to the opioid pandemic, which has gotten worse in California since 2019.
The San Francisco area saw two to three times more opioid deaths throughout the pandemic than deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to Bonnie Preston, Region 9 executive officer of the U.S. Department of Human Services.
“It’s no wonder that the last two years have driven Americans to a breaking point, and today seeing the images coming out of Ukraine adds yet another stressor to our life,” she said during the meeting. “The behavioral health crisis is one of the defining issues of our day.”
Other issues highlighted during the meeting included racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which flared during COVID-19 and veterans issues.
Moving forward, the four pillars of the unity agenda will become focuses of the Biden Administration. As America begins to emerge from the pandemic, the president will seek to highlight progress on his new priorities.