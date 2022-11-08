 Skip to main content
Hurtado, Shepard locked in close race

After winning the primary by nearly 14 percent, Republican candidate David Shepard is hopeful the trend continues, but he'll likely have to wait at least a few days to find out. 

Based on the early election night results, Shepard had an early advantage, leading 53 percent to 47 percent as of 9:29 p.m. with 39.3 percent of the vote counted.

