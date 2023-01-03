Hurtado seeks recount in Kern

Several days after the end of Kern County’s recount of November 2022 ballots, State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, announced Tuesday her campaign will seek a count of its own.
This recount will include 150 Kern County precincts in Senate District 16 that were not previously included in the original recount that ended last Wednesday, Dec. 28. The original recount, at the request of David Shepard, R-Porterville, included 70 precincts out of the 316 in Kern County.
“State law allows for the opposing party to request a recount for anything that the elections office did not cover,” said Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza.
According to Espinoza, elections workers will commence with sorting at 9 a.m. Thursday and continue until 5 p.m. at the elections office, 1115 Truxtun Ave. Break times include a 15-minute staff break at 10:15 a.m., an hour-long lunch break at noon and a second 15-minute break at 3:15 p.m. For now, she said, they will rely on election staff and not outsource employees from adjacent offices.
The same schedule as the original count will apply: work until the recount is complete, excluding weekends and holidays. Espinoza said the estimated price of work is $7,700 a day. Starting Thursday, she said, they hope to finish sometime between next Friday and the following Tuesday.
“We found a couple areas we can streamline, having already done this,” Espinoza said. “But it is double the precincts, so our work is essentially doubled.”