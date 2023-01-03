 Skip to main content
Hurtado seeks recount in Kern

Several days after the end of Kern County’s recount of November 2022 ballots, State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, announced Tuesday her campaign will seek a count of its own.

This recount will include 150 Kern County precincts in Senate District 16 that were not previously included in the original recount that ended last Wednesday, Dec. 28. The original recount, at the request of David Shepard, R-Porterville, included 70 precincts out of the 316 in Kern County.

