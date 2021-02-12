Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, on Friday introduced legislation intended to give agricultural workers greater access to childcare during hours they work.
Senate Bill 393, aligns the Migrant Childcare Alternative Payment Program with funding available to other parental choice voucher-based childcare programs, according to a news release from her office.
“Agriculture is the backbone of our community — those who uproot their lives to provide the food we eat must have access to childcare for the hours they work,” Hurtado said in a news release. “California must do whatever it can to meet the needs of these workers and their children.”
The idea for the legislation came from a constituent. Hurtado's office said in November she issued a call for people to submit their ideas at https://sd14.senate.ca.gov/submit-bill-ideas.