Melissa Hurtado, the current Democratic state senator for the 16th District, on Wednesday filed federal paperwork to enter next year’s race for the 22nd Congressional District.
A spokeswoman for Hurtado said Thursday that while the former Sanger City Council member has registered her candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and formed a campaign committee, she is still “pursuing support for a potential run.”
“As stated earlier this week, Senator Hurtado is considering a run for Congress,” Lisa Gasperoni, a political consultant for Hurtado, wrote in an email Thursday.
Well into her second-term, Hurtado currently represents the 16th Senate District, redrawn last year, which incorporates parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties. She switched to this district after 2021 redistricting batched her with a fellow Democratic candidate.
Last winter, she narrowly defeated challenger David Shepard, R-Porterville, for the seat — a difference of 13 votes — in one of the closest elections in state history. The midterm election, which drew nearly 137,000 ballots, concluded following a two-month recount process.
Upon her decision to join the congressional race, Hurtado would face Republican incumbent David Valadao, R-Hanford, and high-profile Democrat Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, who announced his decision to run last week. As Valadao and Salas both know, the 22nd Congressional District is among the most competitive districts in the nation, after redrawn boundaries tilted it further to the left.
After losing the seat in 2018, Valadao regained it in 2020 over Democrat T.J. Cox by less than a percentage point. He then went on to defeat Salas in the 2022 election by three percentage points, despite early voter registrations favoring the latter by 17 points and 20 more points in the primary.
Faith Mabry, a spokeswoman for Valadao, said the five-term congressman maintains the statement provided on his behalf last week, when Salas announced his run.
"Congressman Valadao remains focused on securing federal resources for Valley farmers and families impacted by flooding, stopping the flow of fentanyl into our communities, and lowering the skyrocketing price of energy bills. Central Valley families want results, not a never-ending campaign,” Mabry wrote in an email Thursday.
As previously reported, Democrats are keen on a high voter turnout in the state’s majority-Hispanic 22nd Congressional District, which includes parts of Kern County, including Arvin, Delano, east Bakersfield, McFarland, Shafter and Wasco.
Past races in the Central Valley have come down to the sway of moderates, which means a victory may likely come by a couple of hundred votes.
In the coming months, camps will form and alliances will be brokered in preparation for the primary that takes place on March 5, 2024.