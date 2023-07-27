Senator Hurtado Official Headshot.jpg

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield

 Lorie Leilani Shelley

Melissa Hurtado, the current Democratic state senator for the 16th District, on Wednesday filed federal paperwork to enter next year’s race for the 22nd Congressional District.

A spokeswoman for Hurtado said Thursday that while the former Sanger City Council member has registered her candidacy with the Federal Election Commission and formed a campaign committee, she is still “pursuing support for a potential run.”

Tags

Recommended for you