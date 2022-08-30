 Skip to main content
Hurtado discusses new law; another bill headed to Newsom

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger

 Provided photo

Among the dozens of pieces of legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this week, one from state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, looks to prevent fatal overdoses on college campuses.

On Monday, Newsom signed SB 367, the Campus Opioid Safety Act, which “requires that California colleges use existing programs to distribute naloxone and provide training in campus orientation materials.

