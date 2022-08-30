Hurtado discusses new law; another bill headed to Newsom

Among the dozens of pieces of legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law this week, one from state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, looks to prevent fatal overdoses on college campuses.
On Monday, Newsom signed SB 367, the Campus Opioid Safety Act, which “requires that California colleges use existing programs to distribute naloxone and provide training in campus orientation materials.
Hurtado said Tuesday that the impetus for the legislation was her awareness of the fentanyl problem in her district, which she first learned of as a member of the Sanger City Council in 2018, prior to her election to the Senate.
As the youngest member of the state Senate, she said she often thinks about the impacts that legislation can have on local youth and those who've lost loved ones to this problem.
"I would much prefer that we didn't have this kind of issue," Hurtado said. "But it's still an issue in the Central Valley and Senate District 14. I know there's parents, loved ones, friends, family members that have lost someone to fentanyl. It makes sense for us to have this type of medication available in schools and have them be prepared to save lives."
When reached for comment on campus impact Tuesday, Cal State Bakersfield officials referred the request for information to the statewide Chancellor’s Office, which noted that all members of the CSU’s university police departments are equipped and trained to provide naloxone.
“The CSU will utilize the Department of Health Care Services’ program to apply for and obtain naloxone at no cost,” according to a statement from Toni Molle, director of strategic communications and public affairs for the CSU Chancellor’s Office, “and additionally will continue to provide preventive and educational information to students about the danger of opioid overdoses and how to access reversal medication.”
A Bakersfield College official was not immediately available Tuesday.
Another piece of legislation authored by Hurtado, Senate Bill 1066, the Farmworker’s Drought Resilience Pilot Project, is now headed to Newsom’s desk, after gaining approval in the Senate Tuesday.
If signed into law, the bill would create a state-funded supplemental pay program to provide money to eligible farmworkers, according to a news release from Hurtado’s office.
The bill directs the Department of Social Services to develop and implement the program. The three-year program would have a Dec. 31, 2026, sunset date. The program is estimated to cost anywhere from $3 million to $5 million a year just to administer its funding, according to an analysis by the Senate’s Appropriations Committee.
That same committee report noted there’s no funding source laid out in the budget for SB 1066, which could incur significant cost. “For illustration, if 50,000 farmworkers each received a $200 monthly payment for 36 months,” according to the report, “the cost to fund those payments would be $360 million.”