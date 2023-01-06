Hurtado declares victory in 16th; Shepard's not conceding

After a monthlong recount process, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, has declared victory in the Senate District 16 race.
"While both our campaigns have requested the review of additional election materials, it is clear the recount process will not change the certified winner, Melissa Hurtado,” Lisa Gasperoni, a consultant for the Hurtado campaign, said Friday.
Hurtado narrowly defeated David Shepard in the November 2022 midterm race for California Senate by 20 votes — one of the closest elections in state history. Results were originally certified Dec. 8, and she was sworn in shortly afterward.
As of Wednesday evening, three of the four counties — Kern, Kings and Fresno — that have voters in the 16th District have finished counting.
The recount in the three counties resulted in a total net gain of five votes for Shepard — three in Fresno, two previous undervotes in Kings. According to Kern officials, Shepard gained zero ballots in the Kern recount.
But Shepard's camp sees things differently.
“I don’t know why they declared victory,” Austin Gilbert, Shepard’s campaign manager, said Friday. “That is pretty bold to say, since we still have processes going on in Tulare on Monday."
Results from Tulare’s official recount have not yet been released, though Hurtado’s campaign claims that Shepard has netted from that county three additional ballots. According to Gilbert, Tulare will begin a manual inspection of ballots from eight precincts on Monday, which will likely take one to two days to sort.
Gilbert said Tulare officials did not confirm how long the total inspection will take.
In a statement released Thursday, Hurtado’s campaign pointed out that Shepard’s recount request focused on precincts where he performed best.
Despite her declared victory, Hurtado will continue with her own recount of the remaining 150 Kern County precincts not previously included. Her campaign staff said there is a 24-hour window in which they are allowed to request a secondary recount. That said, they are confident it will yield only good results, citing the fact that Hurtado overwhelmingly won the region.
“Meanwhile, in Kern no ballots have been reviewed in precincts won by Hurtado,” Gasperoni wrote. “These unreviewed precincts represent 79 percent of the county and were won by Hurtado 62 percent to 38 percent.”
Hurtado’s campaign staff said they don’t see a logical pathway for Shepard to win the election, and called for him to concede.
“Mr. Shepard can continue to drag out the process with no plausible pathway to claiming the lead or sue local election officials in counties he previously praised because they failed to produce the outcome he wanted,” Gasperoni said. “Mr. Shepard’s other option is to respect the voters in reflecting that close elections, while never easy, eventually must come to an end.”