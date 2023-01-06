 Skip to main content
Hurtado declares victory in 16th; Shepard's not conceding

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

 Provided photo
david shepard.jpg

David Shepard

 Photo provided courtesy of David Shepard

After a monthlong recount process, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, has declared victory in the Senate District 16 race.

"While both our campaigns have requested the review of additional election materials, it is clear the recount process will not change the certified winner, Melissa Hurtado,” Lisa Gasperoni, a consultant for the Hurtado campaign, said Friday.

