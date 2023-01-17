Hurtado campaign: Race is over

After two months of recounting ballots, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, is once again declaring victory in the Senate District 16 race.
“It’s time for David Shepard to admit the race is over,” said Lisa Gasperoni, campaign consultant for Hurtado.
Shepard’s requested recounts ended Thursday.
Kern County Registrar of Voters-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza confirmed Tuesday evening her office had finished its recount of 142 precincts, which was done at the request of the Hurtado campaign. The result: one vote gained for Shepard, a Republican.
“With the completion of additional counting in Kern today, Melissa Hurtado has been once again affirmed as the winner of the race in Senate District 16,” Gasperoni said. “Further recounting in Kern will not change the outcome.”
All four counties — Kern, Kings, Tulare and Fresno — with voters in the district have now finished. In total, Shepard netted seven votes. Hurtado continues to lead Shepard by 13 votes, seven less than in the initial final results from the November 2022 midterms.
Gasperoni scolded the Shepard campaign, saying that his continued attempts only “undermine the will of the voters.”
In a request for comment, Shepard's campaign manager Austin Gilbert said "it was the end of the road," and that they would release a statement within the next couple of days.
"We just want to thank our supporters and everyone that helped us," Gilbert said. "David (Shepard) looks forward to representing the people of his community in the future."
Gilbert added that after going through the recount process, he sees the election system needs "updates."
"We just wanted to make sure every legal vote was counted," Gilbert said.
