Hurtado campaign: Race is over

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

David Shepard

After two months of recounting ballots, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, is once again declaring victory in the Senate District 16 race.

“It’s time for David Shepard to admit the race is over,” said Lisa Gasperoni, campaign consultant for Hurtado.

