Hurtado announces surprise bid for new district, altering expectations for state senate race

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado has switched the district in which she will seek reelection, upending multiple races three months before the primary election.
On Monday, Hurtado announced in an email she would not seek office in the district she now represents, but would instead attempt to secure a Senate seat in a Bakersfield-centric district, which had previously been without an incumbent.
Her announcement was preceded by the nationwide redistricting process, which redrew the political boundaries of all local, state and federal offices.
Hurtado was especially challenged by redistricting. The independent citizens commission that developed the new political maps split her district in half, combining one portion with part of the district of fellow Democrat Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, who announced early on she would attempt to represent Senate District 14.
Initially, Hurtado said she, too, intended to run for SD 14, setting up a showdown between two Democrat incumbents. But over the last few months, her intentions clearly changed.
“As the daughter of immigrants, I learned from my parents that change is scary, but sacrifice is often necessary for the greater good,” she said in the announcement. “I will always put what’s best for the valley first, which is why I have decided to run in the new Senate District 16.”
Currently, Hurtado represents a district that ranges from Fresno to southern Bakersfield. Under redistricting, SD 14 now encompasses only the Merced and Fresno metropolitan areas, along with the region around the Interstate 5 corridor to the west. SD 16 includes east Bakersfield, and northwestern Kern County, along with portions of Kings and Tulare counties.
“My heart is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support I have received — from Merced County down to Kern,” she said in the statement. “I am truly blessed. I look forward to continuing moving this Valley forward as a senator of the new 16th District.”
Her decision was preceded by many prominent Democrats throwing their support behind Caballero in the SD 14 race. Even civil rights leader Dolores Huerta endorse Caballero.
But Hurtado’s entrance into the SD 16 race throws off many of the assumptions that had been made about the contest.
“It really creates a mess for the Democrats. I think there’s a possibility that the Republican gets in in a runoff. I don’t think anybody is going to get 50 percent,” said Mark Martinez, chairman of CSUB’s political science department. “Hurtado doesn’t really have a base in the Bakersfield region, and has really not been a constant force in this area. She’s going to have a tough haul.”
Several aspirants have already voiced their intention to run for SD 16, including former state Assemblywoman Nicole Parra, who Martinez believes has the name recognition in the district to challenge Hurtado.
“Name recognition is such a big deal,” he said. “Nicole and Hurtado, people have seen their name on the ballot before, that’s such a big deal. I think her coming over makes this almost a heavyweight slugfest. It most definitely makes it one of the more interesting races.”
On Monday, Parra repeated her intention to run for SD 16, saying on Twitter she welcomed all challengers and planned to spend the next eight years in the state Senate, if voters decide.
Other candidates include labor leader and public health specialist Imelda Ceja, civil rights attorney Rob Fuentes and Porterville farmer David Shepard, who is the only Republican to announce a bid for the district thus far.