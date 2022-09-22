 Skip to main content
Hurtado announces $40M investment in Food 4 All

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger

 Provided photo

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, presented a $40 million check Thursday to expand Food 4 All, according to a news release from Hurtado's office.

Hurtado said the $40 million was to provide greater food security to low-income immigrant workers by making the state-funded nutrition benefits available to seniors ineligible for CalFresh due solely to their immigration status.

