Hurtado announces $40M investment in Food 4 All

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, presented a $40 million check Thursday to expand Food 4 All, according to a news release from Hurtado's office.
Hurtado said the $40 million was to provide greater food security to low-income immigrant workers by making the state-funded nutrition benefits available to seniors ineligible for CalFresh due solely to their immigration status.
In the release, she also called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 1066, the Farmworkers Drought Resilience Pilot Project, which would provide eligible farmworker households with financial assistance to meet their basic needs.
SB 1066 would create a state-funded supplemental pay program that provides cash assistance to eligible farmworkers, according to the release. The bill directs the Department of Social Services to develop and implement a program that would ensure support for the pilot project.