Melissa Hurtado claimed victory Monday in the 14th State Senate District race as her lead over incumbent Andy Vidak widened to 8 percentage points and the number of votes separating the two candidates doubled.
Updated numbers showed Hurtado, a Fresno Democrat, up 7,927 votes, giving her 54 percent of the vote as Vidak, a Hanford Republican, slipped to 46 percent. As recently as Sunday, she led by a little less than 4,000 votes.
“During the course of the campaign my visits to communities convinced me we need to do more in the district in terms of improving access to health care, creating jobs, and providing children with a meaningful education," she said in a news release. "I promise to work hard on these issues. And as a member of the state Senate, I will stand with other Central Valley legislators to make sure we get our fair share of water.”
The additional surge for Hurtado was not surprising as it was anticipated that the count of vote-by-mail ballots after Election Day would likely benefit her.
