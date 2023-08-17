Tropical Weather Mexico

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico.

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As a hurricane tracks toward California, Kevin Andrew couldn't help but have two things on his mind: grapes and tomatoes.

In his 45 years of ag experience, Andrews, the senior vice president at the Bakersfield-based Illume Agriculture, said in an email Thursday that he’s never seen this situation arise. And he’s worried.