Children and teens ages 2 to 18 can enjoy free meals at school sites throughout the Kern High School District this summer.
The meals will be offered June 5 to July 14, and must be consumed on campus.
Breakfast will be provided from 7 to 7:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
• Arvin High School, 900 Varsity Road, Arvin
• Bakersfield High School, 1241 G St.
• Career Technical Education Center, 7301 Old River Road
• Del Oro High School, 1750 E. Panama Lane
• East Bakersfield High School, 2200 Quincy St.
• Foothill High School, 501 Park Drive
• Golden Valley High School, 801 Hosking Ave.
• Highland High School, 2900 Royal Scots Way
• Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Road, Lake Isabella
• Mira Monte High School, 1800 S. Fairfax Road
• North High School, 300 Galaxy Ave.
• Nueva High School, 8600 Palm Ave., Lamont
• Ridgeview High School, 8501 Stine Road
• Regional Occupational Center (ROC), 501 South Mt. Vernon Ave.
• Shafter High School, 526 Mannel Ave., Shafter
• South High School, 1101 Planz Road
• Tierra Del Sol High School, 3700 East Belle Terrace
• Vista High School, 200 P St.
• Vista West High School, 7115 Rosedale Hwy.
• West High School, 1200 New Stine Road
Breakfast will be provided from 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., and lunch will be provided from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the following site:
• Independence High School, 8001 Old River Road
Additionally, lunch will be provided to children in the community ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
• June 5 - July 28: Kern Valley Library (Wednesday - Friday)
• June 5 - July 28: Rathbun Library (Monday – Wednesday)
• June 5 - July 28: Southwest Library (Monday – Thursday)
• June 5 - July 28: Northeast Library (Wednesday – Friday)
The U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations such as KHSD to give free meals to children when school is out for the summer.