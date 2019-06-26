Watch out for the big yellow truck outside of Walmart locations in Bakersfield all this week, when Kellogg's is L'Eggo some of its Eggos.
The Eggo Waffle Bar Truck is giving away free waffles to both young and old.
The waffle truck made its second stop in Bakersfield Wednesday morning outside the Walmart on Rosedale Highway. The truck was there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — enough time, you might say, to grab one for breakfast or lunch.
Waffle lovers had the chance to pick from six waffle creations. The truck served up these options: Peanut Butter & Jelly, The Classic Waffle, Mike's Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle, Ice Cream Waffle Sundae, The Lumberjack Breakfast Sandwich, or a Build Your Own with a limit of four toppings.
Residents who stopped by the waffle truck seemed to gravitate to the Ice Cream Sundae Waffle.
"Our number one hit right now is probably the ice cream sundae," said Eggo Waffle truck driver Jason Packwood.
The waffle truck will be at the following Bakersfield Walmart locations this week:
- Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1249 Allen Road.
- Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5075 Gosford Road.
- Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 6225 Colony St.
- Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2601 Fashion Place.
- Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5037 East Brundage Lane.
For more information on dates and locations, check out eggowafflebar.com.
(1) comment
This town is a diabetic wasteland...
