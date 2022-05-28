Hundreds turn out to honor veterans for Memorial Day

A picturesque Saturday morning offered a perfect opportunity for hundreds gathered at the Bakersfield National Cemetery for its event ahead of Memorial Day to honor veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
About 500 volunteers, including veteran support groups, families, friends and elected officials, too, honored those who served with an hourlong program that included a flyover from a UH-1H Super Huey, which was used extensively during the Vietnam War.
The crowd then quickly fanned out among the more than 8,000 markers and headstones of the more than 10,000 interred (which includes a number of husband-and-wife plots) and honored those who served by making sure their names are always remembered.
"This is a solemn weekend where we honor our fallen," said Assemblyman Vince Fong, shortly after the program, as members of the public began to place flags. "Our community is grounded in patriotism — we take every moment we can to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation."
Cindy Van Bibber, cemetery director for the Bakersfield National Cemetery and an organizer for the event as part of the BNC Support Committee, said seeing so many in person was a welcome sight, a notion seconded by Debbie Duffel, vice president of the committee.
The committee knew it was important to continue the tradition of respect and honor for veterans throughout the pandemic, with virtual events and private ceremonies over the last two years — but they weren't quite the same, Duffel noted.
"Nobody can feel the love through a computer," she said.
"When you place the flag, you're supposed to put your hand over your heart and say the person's name — and ... they are not forgotten, if you continue to say their name,” Duffel added.
More than 150 volunteers, including local students, on Friday helped put thousands of "pigtails" — the metal placeholders with a curly flag stand that gives the holder its name — that were filled with flags by Saturday afternoon.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, volunteers will be there to collect the holders and flags to continue the tradition for another year.