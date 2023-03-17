Hundreds protest in Bakersfield against any Medicare, Social Security cuts

Megaphones, burritos, homemade banners and pill planners.
Demonstrators from across California gathered Friday afternoon to march to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office in opposition to any changes to Medicare and Social Security.
While his office did not provide new comment on the subject, they pointed to an interview last month in which McCarthy said that any cuts to these entitlements are “off the table.”
Some protesters traveled by car and some by charter bus. Some lived down the street and some awoke as early as 4 a.m. to attend. There were more than 200 in all.
“Welcome to Bakersfield,” said Tania Rodriguez-Salinas, president of the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Central Labor Council. “It’s a good day for trouble. Thank you for coming and fighting for what you work for.”
After a couple of hours of live music and complimentary food at nearby Yokuts Park, organizers rallied the crowd together and marched two blocks to McCarthy’s district office.
Tucked away inside a Westchester business park, McCarthy’s office was locked upon arrival.
Jodi Reid, the executive director for California Alliance for Retired Americans, said they had contacted McCarthy’s aides six weeks before the rally.
“We sent emails, we made phone calls, we sent faxes,” said Dwayne Camp Jr., the political director for CARA. “We sent a telegram, a carrier pigeon, just to secure a meeting with McCarthy. And he (McCarthy) told us yesterday (Thursday) that he wouldn’t be able to meet with us.”
Shortly after arriving to post signs on the speaker’s office windows, police told protesters that they needed to vacate the area. Organizers also had to change the location of their rally to Yokuts Park on Friday morning after the Secret Service and police allegedly told them to leave.
“They told us they were all going to be out ‘in the field’ today,” Reid said. “But we saw them at the office this morning. ... We didn’t want anybody to get arrested.”
Several unions were present, including United Domestic Workers and California Nurses Association, among others, which altogether represent millions of seniors, nurses and other in-home caregivers statewide.
CARA, the largest of the groups present, organized the rally. While technically for the support of seniors and those with disabilities, its 11 million members constitute a range of people concerned about securing their health benefits.
“Anyone can join and you don’t have to be old,” said Kathryn Donahue, a long-time nurse from Humboldt.
The variety of those present demonstrated a groundswell of frustration the public has with any government interference, regardless of party, with the entitlement programs.
“All these people here want to protect Medicare and Social Security,” Donahue said. “And it’s trying to be done away with by our politicians in D.C.”
Medicare and Social Security have the strange privilege of being largely nonpartisan. Compared to most topics in American politics, they avoid the fraught and fractious dynamics that divide Americans because they affect just about everyone.
“Medicare and Social Security are America’s most popular and important earned benefit programs,” said Larry Marotta, a California senior and CARA member. "Whether you are still working and paying into the programs or retired and receiving benefits, these programs are a promise to Americans that they and their families will have security and protection as we age.”
With budget negotiations underway this week in Congress, protesters demanded that Bakersfield Republican McCarthy, elected speaker of the House in January, refrain from any cuts to the programs, and to rein in his Republican cohorts who seek adjustments.
“Social Security is not a handout,” Rodriguez-Salinas of the Labor Council said. “It’s a benefit you have earned and it is your right to fight for it.”
Republicans last September released their Commitment to America plan, which proposes affordable and transparent healthcare, though it is scant in detail how this will be accomplished.
McCarthy said Republicans want cuts to government spending in exchange for an increase to the debt ceiling. It is unclear what the government plans to cut, as negotiations will likely continue until the June deadline.
“I want to look at every single dollar we are spending, no matter where it is being spent," McCarthy said in the February interview with CBS, inferring that everything — even the U.S. Defense budget — will be under examination for wasteful spending.
Still, residents said they were skeptical as to the congressman's priorities.
“Words are cheap and they all lie,” Donahue said. “I’m not convinced — they all say whatever they need to to get them elected.”
Many protesters present talked about complacency in the face of American politics, comparing their situation to France, where millions have engaged in a weeks-long protest against their government's controversial decision to raise the country’s retirement age from 62 to 64.
“We’re really complacent here,” Donahue said. “‘Oh well, I got to watch the football game and get my popcorn — that’s terrible. We need everybody to wake up and get out on the streets.”