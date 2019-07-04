Bakersfield and Kern County citizens alike showed up in large numbers to celebrate Independence Day Thursday.
People from the downtown neighborhood look forward to the Annual Westchester Parade for the Fourth of July every year. This year's parade, in its 31st year, saw at least 800 people wearing their red, white and blue, according to parade organizers.
As is done every year, the parade began with a commemorative bang of a cannon.
Folks in antique cars, golf carts, and even children in miniature cars rode through the streets, celebrating the holiday with one another.
For many, this wasn't their first year celebrating the Fourth of July with the Westchester Parade — Bob Riley, 38, has been coming out to the parade for at least three years.
"Not only is it fun for the kids, but it's fun for the parents, too," Riley said, adding that he started coming out with his wife and 4-year-old daughter when she was just a baby.
"It's always cool to see the community come together, have a good time and celebrate. That's what keeps us coming back every year," Riley said.
While Riley and his family aren't alone, some people attended the Westchester parade for the first time this year, like Makayla Brown, 27, who just recently moved to the Bakersfield area a few months ago. She wanted to find something fun to do on the holiday, and when she heard about this parade, she decided to check it out.
"I'm glad I did," Brown said. "Seeing all of the kids running around and enjoying the day is so heartwarming. It's nostalgic and reminds me of being a kid again, honestly."
The Westchester parade was started in 1988 by Sue and Herb Benham. The once small and tight-knight gathering of those living in the downtown neighborhood has grown into something much larger — but it still feels like a tight-knight group of people, Brown said.
"I didn't even know anyone at this parade, really, and people were coming up to me and showing me how strong this community is," Brown said. "That, to me, is what the holiday is about, in a sense."
"It's about being together and celebrating one another, to me."
Last year's parade's estimates had somewhere between 700 and 800 people in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.