Hundreds of students get chance to perform at BCSD's Band and Orchestra Standards Festival

Sierra Middle School Band and Orchestra Director Dillon Braisher may have been as nervous as his music students as they performed three numbers Tuesday morning at Bakersfield College's Simonsen Performing Arts Center.
"This is my first year," Braisher said of his still-new position as the guy who holds the baton at Sierra, in Bakersfield's northeast.
But the fledgling instructor was clearly jazzed Tuesday when he realized how much valuable experience he and his students were receiving at Bakersfield City School District's 15th annual Junior High and Middle School Band and Orchestra Standards Festival.
"When we rehearse at school, they have no nerves," he said. "But it's different here, being dressed up fancy. On stage, they have one shot."
Not only did the students get the opportunity to visit a college campus and perform at BC's high-quality indoor theater, they had a chance to learn together with other musicians and instructors from throughout the district.
Each band or string orchestra performed three numbers, were assessed and then moved downstairs to a nearby "clinic" where they received immediate feedback on their performance, including advice and instruction from one of the three expert adjudicators.
"Our adept adjudicators are all middle school experts who provide insights to our musical performance in relation to state standards for music," said Michael Stone, coordinator for the district's Visual and Performing Arts Department.
"We have the best middle school adjudicators from around California come to Bakersfield each year to hear our students and provide immediate feedback after performance through our clinic format," Stone said.
And that feedback can be revelatory, like a light going on in the eyes of students and instructors.
Adjudicator Kamilah Simba, a former public school music educator who now owns and operates Simba's School of Music in Fresno, provided lots of feedback to Sierra's advanced strings.
"I specialize in strings," said Simba, who advised students to sit on the edge of the chair when they perform.
The adjudicator asked the musicians to revisit the last piece they performed, titled "Double Trouble."
She talked about proper use of a bow when playing violin, viola, cello and other strings.
"With eighth notes, you don't need more bow for volume," she told the young musicians. "You need more weight."
This year, the number of students performing at Tuesday's festival as well as those expected to perform at the fifth annual Choir Standards Festival scheduled for Thursday is the largest on record, with 3,359 students participating.
Both festivals were created to benchmark student progress in meeting district standards for performance in band and orchestra classes, the district said in a news release.
The district's Visual and Performing Arts Department recently earned a 2022 National School Boards Association Silver Magna Award, recognizing work to provide equitable access to music and arts education throughout the district. BCSD is also a multiyear award-winner as a nationally recognized Best Communities for Music Education district, as recognized by the National Association for Music Merchants, the district said.
For Stone, coming back to live performance after two years of COVID-19 restrictions is worth celebrating.
"Our music education program continued throughout the pandemic while students learned through Zoom," he said.
But Zoom does not sync in real time, he said. There is a delay in sound.
"So today is a special day because we have had our first festival since pre-pandemic," Stone said. "Our students feel we are back to normal, and our teachers are truly inspired to be together."