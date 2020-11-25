Oildale resident Michelle Mormann wasn't used to being on the receiving end of charity when she drove up to a food distribution event held at Standard Middle School early Wednesday morning.
She and her husband and their three young children were more accustomed to being on the giving end — until last spring when her spouse was laid off from his job in the oilfields.
"It's been tough. Real tough," Mormann said of the challenge they faced trying to make ends meet on an unemployment check.
"I've never done this before, but I decided we needed it this year," she said of participating in the food giveaway. "I'm very grateful. My whole family is grateful."
More than 350 preselected north-of-the-river families were the recipients of the 19th annual Thanksgiving Basket Project, sponsored by Bakersfield North Rotary in partnership with the Standard School District, local businesses and lots of volunteers, including more than a dozen students from North High School's Interact Club.
Held outdoors in front of Standard Middle School, recipients were able to drive through — and leave moments later with a plump turkey, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, bread, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie loaded up for them.
All 40 or so volunteers were masked up and trying but not always succeeding in their efforts to remain physically distant as they worked to pack food into boxes and load the boxes into recipients' cars.
"We usually have about 100 volunteers, but due to COVID we decided to limit the number of volunteers this year," said Jenifer Pitcher, who helped promote the event.
Lee Meyer, a Rotarian since 2008, said the Thanksgiving Basket Project has become an annual tradition in Oildale.
"We have a lot of people in north Bakersfield who are really in need," Meyer said. "The Standard School District helps by identifying families for us, families that could use some assistance."
In addition to donating personally, the Rotarians help secure corporate sponsorships and volunteer services from companies like Chevron and Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard. Rotary also receives in-kind donations from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Varner Brothers and Print Dirt Cheap.
The efforts and the generosity of Rotarians help to ensure that these families have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, Pitcher said in a news release.
Darlene Perez and her 12-year-old son, Oscar, were the recipients of one of the Thanksgiving baskets Wednesday. Perez's husband died in 2014, and she said she has struggled with addiction and other issues.
"We're just trying to make it," she said. "It's not easy."
But they expect to make good use of the turkey and fixings on America's national day of thanks.
"A lot of us don't realize the number of people in this community who are living month to month," said Lindsay Harrison, family advocate and community liaison for the Standard School District.
"So many people in Oildale are taking in loved ones, are taking in family members," Harrison said. "That puts additional pressure on finances, and when something unexpected happens, it rocks your world."
But for now, despite the uncertainty of this difficult year, 350 local families may get to relax for a day. Maybe, just maybe, they can put aside their cares, share a traditional Thanksgiving feast and give thanks for what they do have.
Michelle Mormann said she has something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Her husband, the one who was laid off last spring, started work on a new job last Saturday. She's hopeful that it could mean a return to normalcy, a return to some level of financial security.
"It's a great community," she said as she prepared to drive home, her front seat packed with groceries.