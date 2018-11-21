Hundreds of struggling North of the River families will have a full Thanksgiving meal this year.
Bakersfield North Rotary, in partnership with the Standard School District and volunteers, distributed 350 food baskets on Wednesday to preselected families with children who attend a school in the Oildale area. Each basket came with 10 items, including a turkey, potatoes, gravy, bread rolls and pie.
Besides the Rotary and Standard district, several organizations helped with the giveaway, including members of the North High School Interact Club and Bakersfield Police Department.
“This is a wonderful program to bring Thanksgiving to some of our families that otherwise wouldn’t have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” said David Strickler, coordinator of grant and special programs for the Standard School District and one of the event organizers. “This is something we look forward to every year.”
More baskets were delivered this year than ever before in the 17 years the Rotary and school district have put the event on. Stricker said that while in previous years 300 baskets were given out, they were able to provide an additional 50 this year.
“This year, we were able to find a less expensive way to provide meals, which allowed us to serve more,” he said.
Stricker said the food that was provided to the families came from the local 11-C Markets. One box of food was provided to each family.
Robert Wroe and his family were one of the recipients in Wednesday’s giveaway. Wroe said he has a son who attends Wingland Elementary in the Standard School District. This was the second year his family has been selected for the event.
“It helps a lot of families, including ours,” he said. “It’s good for everyone who can’t afford a typical Thanksgiving.”
Wroe said that in years past, it has been difficult for his family to be able to afford all the food for a Thanksgiving meal.
“Sometimes we wonder where we’re going to get the money,” he said. “Some years we can do it. It just depends on how the year goes.”
Michele Huddleston came to pick up a box for her family on Wednesday.
“It’s a blessing,” she said of the food. “There’s a lot of people who can’t afford to do things on their own right now. I’m on a fixed income, so it’s hard to afford the food. I’m thankful to the school for doing this.”
Money for the baskets is raised each year by Bakersfield North Rotary members. Besides individual donations, funding for this year’s basket project has also come from corporate sponsorships from companies such as Chevron and The Wonderful Company.
Surplus money raised by the Rotarians will support LiFT BAKERSFIELD, an affiliate of The Missionary Church International, which provides warm meals every Tuesday to homeless and disadvantaged people in Oildale.
