Ask veterans why they come to the Kern County Veterans Stand Down held at Stramler Park in Bakersfield each year and you begin to hear a common thread: Brotherhood.
"To be around veterans, it's about brotherhood," said U.S. Army vet Bill Rodriguez, 67, who served in Vietnam in 1970. "A lot of us have been through the same situations."
Douglas Cowan, who trained as a U.S. Army medic out of Fort Sam Houston, Texas, but served stateside in the 1980s, used the same word.
"I'm here because it's a brotherhood," said Cowan, who attended the 20th annual Stand Down Thursday with his wife, Rachel.
"There's a camaraderie," said Deb Johnson, president of the California Veterans Assistance Foundation, the lead organizer of the event.
An estimated 500 or more veterans streamed through the gates Thursday to attend the Stand Down, billed as a one-day, one-stop community service day benefiting all veterans, but focusing primarily on veterans who are homeless or at risk for homelessness.
The vets and their families received a variety of assistance, including food for themselves and their pets; haircuts; clothing; links to housing, medical services and veterans benefits; and an opportunity to appear at veterans court — held in a tent on-site — which helps them remove legal barriers from their record that could keep them from obtaining housing, employment or credit.
All vets were welcome at the annual event, which expected to serve more than 1,000 hot meals to veterans and the army of volunteers who help make the event possible each year.
One of the most vulnerable groups, historically, has been veterans age 54 to the early 60s, said Johnson, herself a military veteran. They may have aged out of highly physical jobs or contracted an illness and can no longer work in those jobs.
Yet they're too young to collect Social Security — suddenly becoming potential candidates for homelessness.
Cowan, who worked a career as a medical examiner for an insurance company, has been there on the edge. Occasionally allowed to "flop" at a friend's house, he said he believes help is forthcoming from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Supportive Services for Veteran Families program.
One trouble spot for many low-income vets, including Cowen, is coming up with the deposit and first and last month's rent. As a result, he and Rachel have stayed in cheap motels, paying exorbitant prices.
"If we can get some help with the deposit, we can usually carry the rent," he said.
The number of service providers at this year’s Stand Down hit a record this year at 103, said Johnson. “We’re using every bit of this park."
Providers included Community Action Partnership of Kern; the Mission of Kern County; Bank of America; Bakersfield National Cemetery; Kern County Library; Narcotics Anonymous; American Legion ... the list was long.
Elected officials, including Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, also had representatives at Thursday’s event.
At the American Red Cross booth, volunteer Rich McGee and several others were handing out what they call comfort kits. Virtually identical to what they give to families burned out of their homes following residential fires, the kits contain a toothbrush and toothpaste, shaving kits, lotion, lip balm, shampoo and other items.
"You're their first light of hope," McGee said of showing up in the middle of the night to find families in need. "It's the reason I've been involved with Red Cross for seven years."
Now the comfort kits were going to vets in need.
In brotherhood.
