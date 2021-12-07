Hundreds of low-income homes proposed in southwest McFarland

A local builder of single-family homes for Kern's poorest rural residents has proposed hundreds of new units covering 76 acres along McFarland's southwestern edge.
LeOra LLC, part of a family of companies associated with the Hair family and Bakersfield's Interstate Management Group LLC, is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make as many as 339 homes available to qualified applicants at subsidized interest rates with no money down.
If the project's September environmental review raises no objections and the USDA proceeds with approval, the project is expected to begin construction soon, becoming the latest residential development to expand housing availability into former farmland west of Highway 99.
Stacy Lopez, the USDA's single family housing regional coordinator, said Tuesday LeOra's project won't necessarily be reserved entirely by low- and very low-income buyers. Some residents of the phased development might finance their purchases through conventional lenders, she added.
Certain restrictions will apply to buyers trying to qualify through the USDA's Rural Housing Service, such as a requirement that buyers be U.S. citizens or have permanent residency. Also, the agency's maximum home loan amount in Kern is $345,100; it can only offer subsidized rates to homes measuring no more than 2,000 square feet.
A family of four can qualify to buy a home from LeOra through the federal agency only if it earns no more than $55,900 per year. The upper limit for a household of five to eight people is $73,800.
The Hair family has for years built affordable, subsidized housing in rural Kern, Lopez said, with single-family residential developments in not only McFarland but also Arvin and Shafter.
Principal Michael Hair Jr. and Interstate Management did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The project's environmental review was not available publicly Tuesday, though Lopez provided The Californian with a digital copy measuring 593 pages. She said two or three people have recently requested a copy of the document, adding that objections to the review would likely slow the project's progress.
The environmental review by Quad Knopf Inc. describes the project as containing single- and two-story homes of three to five bedrooms each. Home sizes would range in size from 1,080 to 1,950 square feet, adding that the homes would be built as they are sold rather than being developed on a speculative basis. The review also refers to a park measuring a little more than 2 acres.
LeOra's project would be located southwest of Taylor and Garzoli avenues near Horizon Elementary, which opened in 2016.
That general description puts it at the southwest corner of McFarland's existing tract-housing area, which is largely surrounded by farmland with a notable exception of dairy property to the south.
Lopez said the project is likely to be built in phases over a period of several years. She added that demand for homes within the new development would likely be strong.
"The need for affordable housing in small farming communities is always huge," she said.
She added later by email that, without the USDA's involvement, the poor "would be completely priced out of the market and dreams of homeownership would not come true."