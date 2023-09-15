Miramonte High School senior Desiree Flores is cool, confident and competent.
And she can hardly believe her transformation.
"Me, I never thought I'd present myself and be an outspoken person, but here I am. I'm getting out of my comfort zone," Flores said.
"I network and talk to people. It's something I never thought I could have done before."
The 17-year-old was one of more than 600 students who attended the Kern High School District's Entrepreneurship Resource Centers second-annual Youth Entrepreneurship Education Summit on Friday at the Career Technical Education Center in southwest Bakersfield.
The full-day business conference included interactive workshops, breakout sessions and instruction offered by several local professionals who shared their expertise and knowledge with entrepreneurship and Virtual Enterprise students eager to soak it all up.
Angel Cottrell, the program manager for the Entrepreneurship Resource Center, said the summit was designed for youth who participate in local Virtual Enterprise activities, as well as students who come through the Entrepreneurship Resource Centers and take other business-related courses.
Besides the hundreds of local students at Friday's event, scores of business and community leaders were also present, Cottrell said.
"We want to provide our youth with an experience like none other, an experience that would make a positive, life-altering impact on their lives," she said.
The benefits students will receive from the summit are valuable regardless of the career paths they take as adults.
"Whether they go into business or not, what we do know is that 80 percent of the folks that grow up in this area stay in this area. These are our future employees in all of our organizations," she said.
At the conference, students are learning new material, learning how to bring that new material back into their jobs and workplaces, how to validate business ideas, and how to truly network.
"How do you get to know people? How do you collaborate? How do I take an idea forward?" she said.
All of that and more is at their fingertips at the summit.
"I want our students to have an opportunity to have awareness and access to opportunities they may not have known existed," Cottrell said.
At one morning session at CTEC, Digital Marketing & Media Design Instructor Walter Suazo led a startup challenge. Students broke into teams and had only a few minutes to come up with an idea for a startup, a product or a service, that students would have to present before a large audience of their peers.
It's unrehearsed, on the spot, Suazo said.
"You have the gamut of personalities," he said. "You have your extroverts, you have your introverts, and you have people in between," he said. "And there's multiple challenges within the challenge.
"The main challenge is to come up with a business idea and then pitch it," the teacher said. "The secondary challenge is how do you collaborate with people you don't know, on the spot?"
There were plenty of choices.
While Di Wu, associate professor of accounting at Cal State Bakersfield's School of Business and Public Administration, was leading a roomful of high schoolers through some fairly heavy-duty business accounting, Shannon LaBare, CEO of Bakersfield-based Purveyor Branding, was in Innovations Hall providing students with her insights on marketing.
Isaac Rubalcado, 17, a senior and Virtual Enterprise participant at South High School, said he attended last year as well, and getting different perspectives and approaches from local business leaders and entrepreneurs helps him come back to his projects with fresh ideas and energy.
"This is definitely one of those programs that you really want to be in, no matter what, even if you have different career choices," he said. "This definitely changed my career path, and this is my favorite program in my school."
The day ended with a keynote luncheon served under a huge tent top outside in CTEC's courtyard.
The luncheon included two keynote speakers, Garrett Brown and Colin Coggins, co-founders of the company Agency18. They also happen to be bestselling authors of “The Unsold Mindset: Redefining What it Means to Sell,” and serve as startup executives, advisors and adjunct professors at the University of Southern California.
Most recently, the pair helped grow the enterprise software company Bitium from a startup to an acquisition by Google.
"I'm going to start by saying when I was your age I definitely did not think that I would be able to stage in front of people like you talking about selling and leadership and mindset,' Brown told the gathering. "In fact I started my career as a lawyer because I didn't know what I wanted to be when I grew up, and I thought law school was a really great way to delay the real world for a couple of years."
He hated it, Brown said, but he was representing entrepreneurs, and they looked like they were having a lot of fun.
"The only reason I'm telling you that is because it's OK if you don't have it figured out right this second."
If the students haven't figured it out yet, they seem to be getting there.