They weren't camped out for rare concert tickets or standing in line for Black Friday deals on flat-screen TVs.
Hundreds of gray- and white-haired seniors descended on Express Pharmacy's Brimhall Road location Thursday morning for something that could be a matter of life and death: A COVID-19 vaccine.
"We heard about it last night and were able to come here and fill out our paperwork last night," said Duane Hilton, 78, who came back Thursday morning with several friends to receive the Moderna vaccine.
"We got to skip all this madness," he said, grinning.
The "madness" to which he referred involved hundreds of like-minded Bakersfield residents who lined up Thursday morning to fill out consent forms before receiving the first of two injections required.
Gene and Susan Lundquist said they heard mostly by word of mouth that Express was offering the vaccine to walk-in customers.
"I'd never heard of Express Pharmacy," Gene Lundquist said. "I called this morning and they said they were accepting walk-ins beginning at 11 o'clock. We got here at 10."
On Wednesday afternoon, the Kern County Public Health Services Department announced residents age 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement brought about a flurry of activity at Express.
Amer "AJ" Jawich, the owner and head pharmacist at Express Pharmacy, said until the announcement Wednesday, most believed the tier allowing the vaccine to be administered to patients age 65 and older would not open up until late February.
But he views the announcement as a positive. And he said no fewer than 400 people would be vaccinated at his pharmacy Thursday.
"I strongly support this," he said. "The vaccine is one of the safest options for treatment. I got mine, and I'm now waiting for my second shot."
The county's public health website at kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine offers current vaccination information and resources. Click on the vaccine schedule to find a link to a vaccine provider near you and to make an appointment. However, a random check of one recommended provider netted a recording informing callers that appointments were booked out for seven days and to try back at another time.
That's why the effort at Express was so notable.
"We're so proud to be part of this effort to slow the spread of the virus," said Yasser Haykal, another pharmacist at Express. "We want to do all we can.
"We're one of the first community pharmacies in Kern County to do this," he said of the walk-in service to a new tier of patients.
Haykal called the day "dramatic but exciting." Being able to vaccinate a huge new percentage of the population, he said, is good news for the community.
Kern's department of public health has plans to ramp up vaccination numbers to as many as 5,000 people a day. A public vaccination clinic will open at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Jan. 20 for those in qualifying tiers, Public Health Director Matt Constantine said Wednesday. Appointments will be required and can be made on the county's public health website.
As the Lundquists waited for their number to be called Thursday to receive their vaccines, Gene Lunquist said he considers getting vaccinated a duty, an obligation to one's community.
"We consider this one of the most important things we can do right now," he said. "Not only for our health but for the health of the community.
"We have an obligation," he said, "to help get this under control."