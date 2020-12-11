The line of cars Friday morning stretched nearly a mile from Highway 178 at Fairfax Road to the driveway at Canyon Hills Assembly of God.
In the church's big parking lot, boxes of food — and even spiritual sustenance — were waiting.
In partnership with CityServe Kern County, Canyon Hills hosted a Truck to Trunk drive-thru giveaway of 1,200 30-pound food boxes that included a mix of produce and protein from the USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
"We've seen a lot of people who are so appreciative," said Lori Gonzalez, one of dozens of church volunteers loading boxes of food into the steady lines of cars.
"The need is great," Gonzalez said. "There's a lot of hurt out there, but we want to let them know there's hope."
Valerie Rivas, another volunteer who was working alongside Gonzalez, prayed with several people right through their open car windows. Some recipients left with tears in their eyes.
Reports of a surge in the numbers of Americans asking for assistance are everywhere, and the news is no different for Bakersfield families. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused many to lose jobs and resources, which in turn has left some families food-insecure and, sometimes, hopeless.
In little more than an hour, 1,200 food boxes were distributed, Crissy Cochran, director of public relations for CityServe, said in an email.
About 50 boxes were also delivered to the front doors of resident seniors at Florence Gardens Apartments, next door to Canyon Hills, and another load was taken to the apartments across the street.
"At 11:15 a.m., church staff had to close off the parking lot because they ran out of boxes," Cochran said.
At one point, the line of cars reached down Fairfax to Niles Street. When the food was gone, they had to turn away several cars.
For a few minutes after David and Ashley Sanchez pulled up in their dusty pickup, a group of five volunteers gathered at their open window and prayed with the couple.
Ashley had been stunned with a cancer diagnosis a month ago, and her father in Portland, Ore. underwent heart surgery just the night before, her husband said.
"There's a lot going on," he said. "I don't know where to begin."
No one was suggesting that a box of food staples would provide a way out of a thousand difficulties, but it's the food — and more, volunteers and recipients said.
"It makes your faith stronger when there are other people that care," said Ashley Sanchez.
The need for food assistance for local families has surged significantly since the pandemic began in early 2020, but the increased need cannot be tied solely to the pandemic, as food distribution has been rising rapidly since 2018.
The Community Action Partnership of Kern distributed 13 million pounds of food to Kern County residents that year. And in 2019, the need rose again to more than 20 million pounds.
And it's surging dramatically in 2020, almost certainly exacerbated by COVID-19.
"But through the pandemic, families need more than food," Cochran said. "They need hope. Local churches are providing prayer, hope and relationships in ways that other organizations can't."
On Friday, after the food ran out, Canyon Hills' church office received half a dozen phone calls asking if there might be any more boxes.
Friday's event was the second Truck to Trunk food box giveaway Canyon Hills has organized this year, Cochran said.
"At this event, more people were asking for prayer," she said, for loss of jobs or income, illness and even loved ones passing away.
Organizers said they saw families in line they wouldn't normally see — middle class families, some driving luxury vehicles. The changes reflect similar observations in previous food distribution events.
"It's not just low-income households that have been affected," Cochran said.