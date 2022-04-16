Hundreds 'join the fun' for NOR Easter egg hunt

You've probably never seen 16,000 Easter eggs disappear so quickly.
Ten seconds before 10 a.m. Saturday, North of the River Recreation and Park District staff called out a countdown, and when the clock struck zero hour, the frenzied scramble began.
There were about 1,200 children on hand Saturday for the Easter egg hunt at Emerald Cove Park in Rosedale, said Lauren Cronk, recreation supervisor for the NOR district. And with hundreds of bags of candy, shared in the plastic eggs scattered in four different areas by age group and laid out in the grass, there was plenty for everyone, she said.
Christina Santillan, a former NOR parks staffer, said she was excited for not only the return of the event after a two-year absence due to COVID-19, but also to bring her 2-year-old son, Michael, to his first egg hunt. He was ready with a basket that had his name embroidered on it.
“I used to work the Easter egg hunt, and be a lifeguard,” she said. “Their slogan is, ‘Join the fun,’ and it is fun, it’s like a family. … I’m just really glad they put on this event.”
And perhaps most impressively, by 10:10 a.m., just about every egg was either in a basket or a pocket, with a second hurried scramble involving children and parents helping them open their eggs in search of a “golden ticket,” a Willy Wonka-inspired contest by the park district to award the winners in the different age groups (1-3, 4-6, 7-8 and 9-10) with one of the gift baskets that sat on a display table near an entrance to the park.
“I’m seeing if I got the ‘golden egg,’” said Kyleigh Brown, 8, as kids quickly rifled through their respective hauls in search of the prized yellow paper.
Asked if she had a strategy in going for the eggs or the candy on the ground as she sorted through her basket, Kyleigh said: “Everything as fast as I could."