Hundreds honor MLK's legacy at awards breakfast, some through nonviolent protest

Several hundred people gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Awards Breakfast held Monday morning at the MLK Community Center in east Bakersfield.
Speakers and attendees at the event praised the late civil rights icon for his leadership and selfless sacrifice, honored local individuals for their community service — and several dozen at the event even modeled King's style of nonviolent protest to express their opposition to an award presented to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, although the Bakersfield Republican was not present to accept it.
Organized by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Kern County, the event was packed with a multicultural, multiethnic crowd, including many dignitaries and local elected officials.
Dee Slade, executive director of the African American Network of Kern County, shared several episodes of the little-known history of African Americans in the southern valley, including a visit by the day's honoree himself.
"Today, we're honoring the man who arrived in Bakersfield in 1959, and spoke at the Harvey Auditorium," Slade said. "His name was Dr. Martin Luther King."
Mistress of Ceremonies NaTesha Johnson, founder of Upside Production Management, handled the morning's busy agenda with personality and humor.
And Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh read a city proclamation "... in recognition of Dr. King's vision for America that all people can see each other as brothers and sisters; and in recognition of this community event honoring local leaders of this community who nurture and sustain Dr. King's dream; therefore I call upon all citizens to recommit in the pursuit of peace, unity and equality in our community," Goh said.
Keynote speaker Bishop Broderick A. Huggins, who has served as senior pastor of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Wichita, Kan., since 2018, and established a "Saturday" church on the Central Coast in April, has served 39 years involved in pastoral leadership, evangelism and education.
Huggins described himself as "hippopotamus glad and elephant happy" to be invited "here to share my heart with you."
Huggins admitted he was "conflicted" when he sat down to prepare for Monday's presentation.
"I didn't know if I should put together a speech or if I should preach," he told the already chuckling crowd. "So I came up with a Huggins, and I think I'll just screech."
But Huggins did some of all three, at times citing Scripture and also citing the words of King and others.
"It must be borne in mind that the tragedy of life doesn't lie in not reaching your goal," he said, quoting African American educator Benjamin E. Mays. "The tragedy lies in not having a goal to reach.
"It isn't a calamity to die with dreams unfulfilled," he continued. "But it is a calamity not to dream."
Huggins' address rose and fell in intensity, his pitch rising so high at times it seemed to disappear momentarily.
"There's always been an attempt to destabilize freedom," he told the gathering. "Stand fast."
Then later, he issued another warning.
"Our collective history has been littered with injustices," he said of all Black Americans. "... on this MLK Day we are compelled to stand fast."
Don't let anybody tell you who to be friends with, he preached, the intensity rising.
Then almost whispering: "Freedom has become unstable, because the winds of fascism are blowing in America," Huggins said.
When he finished, nearly everyone in the room was standing, and roaring in applause.
Finally, the morning's MLK awards were presented to a number of recipients, whose accomplishments and resumés are too long to detail here.
They are:
Mukul Anand, an incredibly successful senior at Stockdale High School; Traco Matthews, chief program officer at Community Action Partnership of Kern and a business instructor and mentor at Cal State Bakersfield; Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director at the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, whose community work behind the scenes is substantial and ongoing; Jessica Grimes, dean of economic and workforce development for the Kern Community College District, who also has a resumé of community service that seems nearly impossible for any one individual to accomplish; David Goh, co-lead pastor of The Garden and founder of Garden Pathways; Bakersfield Police Department Detective Aaron Watkin, the author of two books and an adjunct professor at Bakersfield College; the Rev. Richard Garcia, the new director of Cru Inner City Bakersfield, whose experience in Christian ministry and church leadership continues to grow. And there were more.
The Rev. Wesley Crawford Sr., chair of the Leadership Conference's MLK committee, knew the committee's choice of McCarthy for one of the day's MLK Awards would be controversial.
When it was announced, several tables emptied as some attendees walked out in protest. But a large majority remained in their seats.
"I've been getting calls for four days," Crawford said of the response he has received from the community.
"I'm going to explain to you, and I was told that I need to explain," Crawford said. "But it really needs no explaining.
"You see, I believe in Jesus," he said. "I also believe (in) the things that take place beyond the scenes."
Crawford credited McCarthy with helping to save Hodel's, a longtime buffet-style restaurant in the city's northwest.
And he said he believes there are many more businesses McCarthy helped through his work in congressional leadership.
Outside the building, several members and supporters of the NAACP, Bakersfield branch, held signs that read, "Honoring Dr. King's legacy is not honoring Kevin McCarthy," "Keep our seniors' Social Security," and "Voting rights now!"
Patrick Jackson, president of the NAACP's local branch, said King's ideology contrasts markedly with McCarthy's, making the award both inappropriate and a decision that runs counter to the spirit of the award.
"We want to let the community know that he is not a worthy candidate to receive such an award, based on his beliefs and voting practices that are contrary to what we believe Dr. King stood for," Jackson said.
King was an advocate for economic justice and believed that poverty was a barrier to achieving equality, the NAACP president said. King spoke in favor of inclusiveness and stood up for marginalized communities.
McCarthy, Jackson said, has supported right-wing efforts to make voting harder for Black Americans, voted against the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and as a congressional leader, has not opposed calls in his party for cuts to social safety net programs like Social Security.
"If Dr. King were alive today," he said, "we believe he would be speaking out against the policies of Congressman McCarthy."