Hundreds honor MLK's legacy at awards breakfast, some through nonviolent protest

Several hundred people gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Awards Breakfast held Monday morning at the MLK Community Center in east Bakersfield.

Speakers and attendees at the event praised the late civil rights icon for his leadership and selfless sacrifice, honored local individuals for their community service — and several dozen at the event even modeled King's style of nonviolent protest to express their opposition to an award presented to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, although the Bakersfield Republican was not present to accept it.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

