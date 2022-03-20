Hundreds come to Kern County Museum to celebrate the new 'Bakersfield Sound' exhibit

Everyone, it seemed, was happy — if not thrilled — to see the "Bakersfield Sound" exhibit finally open at the Kern County Museum on Sunday.
They oohed and awed at the glittering costumes, the vintage posters and the musical instruments that were once played by pioneers of an evolving style of louder, more raucous, less citified country music that came to be known as the Bakersfield Sound.
But almost to a person, the first thought attendees had Sunday was, what took us so long?
"It's about time," longtime Bakersfield guitarist and songwriter Chuck Seaton said at the exhibit's opening.
Sunday's celebration came more than three decades after the building that houses the exhibit was first dedicated for that purpose.
Seaton wasn't blaming anybody, except maybe all of us, collectively, himself included.
"I just feel it's something we took for granted for too long," he said of the music and its history.
Pioneering country drummer Jimmy Phillips, whose Ludwig snare drum is displayed in the new exhibit, said he performed at a number of events decades ago to raise money for a Bakersfield Sound project, but to no avail.
"We did so much work to get this going," he remembered. "I can't believe it's finally here."
Kern County rancher Bill Rankin was also pleased to see many in the community come together Sunday to celebrate what deserves celebration: the regional development of a sub-genre of country music that changed the dials on amplifiers, took the mufflers off the drums, frightened music executives in Nashville and reflected the blue collar values and hard-drinkin' honky-tonkin' of its fans in Bakersfield and Oildale.
But Rankin also commented on the community's tardy efforts to honor the Bakersfield Sound with its own permanent, self-contained exhibit dedicated to the music and its makers.
"It's plumb overdue," Rankin said.
On Sunday, outside the building, the local band, the Soda Crackers, kicked up the music as dancers kicked up their heels. There was no Bro-Country, no songs about mud on your tires.
When museum Executive Director Mike McCoy took over the microphone, everyone knew what was coming.
"When my daddy came to Kern County in 1936 with $22 in his pocket and a fifth-grade education, this is probably a party he would have enjoyed," McCoy said.
"Tex McCoy. Thinking of my daddy, today, and my momma was a mandolin player, and thinking of our next-door neighbor, Jelly Sanders, 'cause we grew up in a little resort city just north of here called Oildale."
McCoy thanked the state of California's Department of Natural Resources for ponying up the seed money for the project. He also thanked numerous private individuals and organizations for financial support, including Mary Trichell, the Ellen Baker Tracy Guild, Peggy Darling and David Cole, Kyle Carter and Kim McAbee-Carter, the Bakersfield Country Music Museum and Citizens Preserving History.
"And finally, I want to thank our hard-working musicians, who over the years sacrificed their time with family, they struggled to pay the bills, but they stayed true to their craft to create something beautiful and long lasting," McCoy said.
The superstars of the Bakersfield Sound have always been Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. But the new exhibit also gives recognition to the side man, the bass player, the drummer, the guitarist, the pedal-steel player and others who were rarely in the spotlight.
And on Sunday, some of those band members were there, given a place of honor, as they helped to cut the ribbon on the new exhibit.
Inside the building, Larry and Betty Blevins, of Bakersfield, looked on in awe of the hundreds of historical artifacts on display.
"I think this is now a very important place in Bakersfield," Larry Blevins said of the long-awaited exhibit.
Betty Blevins expanded on her husband's comment. "You really can't fully appreciate it until you see it in person."
And that's what McCoy and other supporters of the ever-improving museum are hoping for.
Bakersfield may be late in honoring the music that carries its name. But better late than never.