Hundreds choose to have their tattoos removed through free service at Garden Pathways

Tehachapi resident Gilbert Talavera has undergone six laser tattoo-removal sessions at the nonprofit Garden Pathways — and he couldn't be happier.
His smile on Tuesday seemed to say it all.
"It's part of my new path," the 57-year-old said of the process of removing extensive tattoos from his arms — now unwanted ink that he received in prison.
"It's a new life, a new way," he said as his wife, Judy, stood beside him in support.
"I'm trying to start life over again," he said.
Garden Pathways has been providing laser tattoo-removal services on Tuesdays, free of charge, since the program officially kicked off in May. In those few months, the effort has assisted more than 200 individuals in the tattoo-removal process.
"It was supposed to begin in May 2020," said Juan Avila, Garden Pathways executive director. "But we pushed it back to May 2021 because of COVID."
Thanks to a grant from Bolthouse Properties, and a partnership with Adventist Health Bakersfield, the nonprofit was able to purchase an Astanza laser.
And thanks to numerous hours volunteered by Adventist Health multisite director Shawn Pettis, a registered nurse, the program continues to make a difference for those who otherwise would not be able to afford the removal service.
According to Pettis, who has been trained and operates the machine at Garden Pathways, the laser heats the unwanted tattoo ink and breaks it down, thereby allowing the body's natural immune system — the white blood cells — to dispose of it.
But depending on the ink, the strength of a patient's immune system and other factors, the procedure can require multiple applications until the ink fades.
For Talavera, the difference after six sessions, is already astonishing.
"Wow," he said. "Every time I see it — it's going away."
Yes, there's some pain associated with the procedure. Talavera likened it to snapping a rubber band against your skin — repeatedly. But it's so worth it, he said.
Many who seek help at Garden Pathways have a history of gang involvement, incarceration, drug use or other dysfunctions or problems, Avila said. But after completing the nonprofit's mentoring programs, many clients gain a new perspective and realize their tattoos no longer reflect what is in their hearts.
"The process is pretty quick," Avila said. "But there are some restrictions. We ask that you don't get another tattoo."
For some, he said, the tattoos may have once held symbolic significance for them. In prisons, tattoos can identify an inmate as loyal to one group or another.
"For some, to come to a decision to remove them is a big deal," Avila said.
It can be emotional. Many feel a sense of freedom when the tattoos are gone, or even faded.
For Pettis, the process is like cutting chains.
"I feel it really gives them a second chance," he said. "That's why I love doing this."
After multiple sessions with clients like Talavera, a bond begins to form.
"Actually, he's becoming my friend," the nurse said of the ex-con.
After the procedure ended, Talavera hugged the man who is trying to erase his body ink, and in a way, trying to erase his past.
As Gilbert and Judy Talavera walked out toward the parking lot, they stopped for a moment to talk.
"Garden Pathways has helped us get back on our feet," Judy said. "I'm hoping others will take advantage of this program."