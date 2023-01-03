 Skip to main content
'Human trafficking doesn’t happen in a vacuum': Events to raise awareness this month

In observance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, local governance and advocacy groups will host a series of events they believe will advance the public’s understanding of a complicated issue.

“Human trafficking doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Dustin Contreras, co-director of Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking, a local advocacy group composed of law enforcement and local leaders. “It is the end result of other inequities in our society and our economic system that makes people vulnerable to the enticements of traffickers.”

