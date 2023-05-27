Decades ago, a nurse walked into a local jail after law enforcement called upon her to treat an injured inmate. She passed by two Bakersfield police officers wearing blood-flecked uniforms discussing a suspect they just beat up.
Inside a jail cell, the nurse recognized the man she was asked to help and the subject of the cops’ conversation.
The man was her son.
This illuminating anecdote was contained within a government tort claim, more commonly known as a claim. In order to file a lawsuit against a government agency, an individual must first file a claim with the municipality within two years of the incident and write the basics of their grievance. An entity will either accept or reject the claim.
But public access to viewing such claims filed against the city of Bakersfield has changed.
For about a month, current Bakersfield City Clerk Julie Drimakis has not made herself available for an interview regarding the change. She sent a customer service survey link in response to The Californian’s request for a phone interview, and said her office strives to provide exemplary customer service.
The city clerk oversees elections, California Public Records Act requests, and ensures the city complies with the open meetings law known as the Brown Act, and federal, state and local statutes, according to the City Clerks Association of California.
“The city clerk serves as the liaison between the public and City Council and provides related municipal services,” the association added.
The process
Former Californian metro editor Tom Maurer wrote this nurse’s story in the newspaper after he learned about it from a claim filed against the city of Bakersfield. That document served as a jumping point for a series of stories on police brutality in jails and eventually on police tactics using K9s when apprehending suspects, Maurer said in a recent phone interview.
Maurer retrieved the document by going to the city clerk’s office and asking to see recently filed claims.
Those records were “readily available for anyone who wanted to look at it or copy anything” because an employee handed them over for review on the spot, he said.
This process was in place for decades — former reporters who worked for The Californian from at least 1980 until 2016 said this procedure was how they reviewed claims filed against the city.
The documents often provided reporters an unfiltered view of issues plaguing the community — issues that nobody would have known about save for the written claim.
But when a reporter walked up to the city clerk’s office recently, the review process was no longer a possibility. Instead, a person must file a California Public Records Act request with the city of Bakersfield, make an appointment to review records once they’re ready and then sift through the documents with a city staffer in the room.
The CPRA says public records “are open to inspection at all times during the office hours of a state or local agency,” which suggests there’s a right to inspect public records on demand any time during office hours, according to David Loy, the legal director of the First Amendment Coalition.
The original recently filed claims are kept in the city clerk’s office, said Bakersfield City Attorney Ginny Gennaro. However, claims from months ago are kept at a different storage site and cannot be retrieved immediately.
Bakersfield city staff maintain there hasn’t been any change in policies and practices evolve. It’s been about a decade since reporters could visit the city clerk’s office to review claims instantly.
“The city of Bakersfield has not had a formal policy addressing the accessibility of claims and therefore no change has been made,” Joe Conroy, spokesman for the city of Bakersfield, wrote in an email.
A glass window separates visitors and staff members at the city clerk’s office in City Hall North. That partition means a member of the public can only review the claim outside the office, which is not allowed. An original copy of the document must stay inside the office, Gennaro said.
Before, the city clerk’s office was in City Hall South and had much more space for a person to view claims, according to staff. However, now an employee must schedule a conference room because it’s not always available for a resident to review records, Conroy wrote.
Bakersfield continues to grow, adding to the burden upon the city clerk’s office. Before, the office supported around 48 regularly scheduled public meetings but that number is up to nearly 100, Conroy wrote. There’s also an increased number of public records requests and staff members do sit with residents to review records, Gennaro added.
As the office contends with more duties, there has not been a “commensurate increase to the total staff of the Clerk’s Office since the late 1980s,” Conroy noted.
Depending on staffing on a certain day, it’s unreasonable for a person to stop everything they are doing to come and help a requester review the claims in a separate conference room that same day, Gennaro added.
“Our staff works hard to make sure we are compliant with state and federal laws and keeping our records available for public review,” Conroy wrote.
Bakersfield isn’t alone in this process — cities across Kern County also require a CPRA request when accessing claims, according to each office. The Californian contacted Arvin, Tehachapi and Delano and was directed to fill out a CPRA form to see claims.
Taft City Clerk Yvette Mayfield allowed a reporter’s email to serve as the public records request to view documents. In contrast, Kern County posts all its claims on its Board of Supervisors agendas for anyone to access at any time.
Reviewing records
A reporter also wasn’t allowed to take pictures of claims after scheduling an appointment to review claims with current city clerk Drimakis.
Gennaro said she has no problem with a member of the public taking a picture of the forms. The CPRA allows a person to make their own copy of a government document, according to Loy, with the First Amendment Coalition.
However, there are complications to always allowing the taking of photos, Gennaro said. A staff member must review the document to ensure there’s no sensitive information — like a Social Security number — on it and a person with the appropriate knowledge may not be immediately available to examine the form, she said.
There isn’t a place on the city’s claim form to enter a Social Security number. However, a person may attach documents to their claim form, some of which may include details that cannot be disclosed.
“I have a duty to make sure I protect people from their own privacy interests,” Gennaro said.
Case law has created exceptions to the public’s right to review government documents during business hours.
Inspection can be denied or restricted if the records are needed by officials, the adequate space to review documents is occupied by members of the public, valid reasons for fear of record defacement exist because supervision of the records at that moment is impossible and a viewer may monopolize certain records, which cuts public access for others wishing to view them, wrote Loy, with the First Amendment Coalition.
The need to issue redactions also may be a reason to limit the public’s immediate access, according to Conroy.
However, Loy noted there is case law allowing for information to be unlimited, after judges weighed the interests of privacy and disclosure in certain cases.
Former Bakersfield City Clerk Pam McCarthy, who’s now retired after helping cities around Kern County set up their city clerks offices, said she wouldn’t require a person to file a CPRA to review claims kept in the office.
McCarthy said she would coordinate with the requesters, who often called her beforehand to say they were coming, and then told the people manning the front office. Though her office didn’t issue redactions, McCarthy noted laws frequently change and statues may require this now.
“You shouldn’t have to (fill out a CPRA) because it’s clearly public record,” McCarthy said. “In fact, the form even says on the bottom … that this document is subject to public review.”