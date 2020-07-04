The Kern County Fire Department asks residents to report illegal fireworks usage online at https://bit.ly/2Y5rqda.
The Bakersfield Fire Department said reports of illegal fireworks can be called in at 324-6551 or 324-4542. Illegal fireworks can also be reported online at https://bakersfieldcity.us/gov/depts/fire/fireworks.htm or on the Bakersfield Mobile App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.