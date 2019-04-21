Today is Earth Day, an annual event that celebrates Mother Nature and teaches communities how to protect the environment. Bakersfield residents can make a big difference when it comes to helping the planet today and every day of the year.
1. Ride your bike to work
If your commute to work is less than five miles, Asha Chandy, program manager for Bike Bakersfield and Bike Arvin, suggests people should swap their cars for a bike.
"People who bike to work are happier, less stressed because of the exercise and don’t have to pay, or look for, parking," she said.
Even if they cannot bike to work, Chandy says residents can head to their local grocery store or run errands on a bike, which will help alleviate traffic and improve air quality in the long run.
2. Take advantage of public transportation
Bakersfield has various public transportation options available that have lasting effects on the environment. Golden Empire Transit covers a 110-mile radius in the city, according to its website, with 90 compressed natural gas buses. Each bus is equipped with bike racks, so environmentally friendly riders don't have to choose one over the other. GET also recently launched its pilot ride-hailing service, Ryde, for citizens that live within Highway 99, Panama Lane, Old River Road and Rosedale Highway. Rides cost $3.50.
Renting a Bird scooter is another option for people who need to run quick errands and don't want to use their cars. These electric scooters reduce traffic congestion and are cheap to rent through the Bird app.
3. Attend upcoming Earth friendly events
Local organizations hold several events throughout the year that promote green living. One is a community recycling day by Kern Schools Federal Credit Union on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bakersfield College's baseball field parking lot, various organizations including Kern Green, Bike Bakersfield and Keep Bakersfield Beautiful will be accepting items such as gently used shoes, bicycles, non-working appliances, cans, glass, plastics and more. A list of acceptable items can be found at https://ksfcu.org/recycling-day.
Also on Saturday at Bakersfield College is the annual Garden Fest. Attendees can learn about the benefits of gardening and environmentally-friendly home improvement ideas. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://891418088421670332.weebly.com.
4. Plant a tree
The benefits that trees bring are plentiful, so why not have a few more throughout the community? Trees help clean the air by absorbing odors and pollutant gases, provide oxygen and combat climate change, according to Tree People's website. Brenda Turner, executive director of Kern Green, said if residents choose to plant trees around their property, there will be more shade, which can keep homes feeling cooler and protect against strong ultra-violet rays. People can also volunteer with the Tree Foundation of Kern to help plant trees throughout the community. More information can be found at http://www.urbanforest.org/index.cfm/fuseaction/Pages.Page/id/408.
5. Reduce food waste at home
Restaurants, markets and schools are known to throw away plenty of good food on a daily basis, but people do it in their own homes too. Food waste that ends up in landfills produces large amounts of methane and clutters the environment, according to Move for Hunger.
Waste Hunger, Not Food, a county program dedicated to reducing food waste, recently launched a social media campaign to teach people different ways they can rescue food in their lives, said Michelle Corson, public relations officer for Kern County Department of Public Health Services Department.
"Just when you think you can’t use a ripe banana, you can make banana bread," she said. "You learn different ways to shop smarter when you're at a grocery store or make leftovers with the food you have."
For more information on the program, visit http://wastehungerkerncounty.com.
