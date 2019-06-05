It might take five years, it might take a decade, but Kern County is apparently getting a Hard Rock Cafe-branded hotel and casino.
At least that's the hope of the Tejon Tribe of Kern County, which announced an agreement this week with Hard Rock International, the global hospitality company known for its rock 'n' roll-themed restaurants. Hard Rock has agreed to develop and manage a $600 million, 400-room hotel and casino that the tribe has proposed on farmland just west of Highway 99, half an hour south of Bakersfield.
Sandra Hernandez, a council member with the Tejon Tribe, joined The Californian's Robert Price Wednesday on his weekly "One on One" noon webcast to talk about the Tejon Tribe and its vision for the hotel-casino.
Among the topics they discussed:
• The tribe is considering the possibility of building administrative offices, a health-care facility and housing near the hotel-casino, which will occupy 52 acres of the 306-acre parcel the tribe owns near Mettler.
• The hotel-casino would employ 1,500 people — about twice the number of known Tejon tribal members. There's no such thing as a hiring advantage for tribal members, however. "We're an equal opportunity employer," Hernandez said.
• Hernandez said she expects to maintain good relations and mutual support among the management of the Tejon's Hard Rock casino and those of the Eagle Mountain and Tachi Palace gaming casinos in adjacent Tulare and Kings counties, respectively.
Price's entire interview with Hernandez is "on demand" on bakersfeld.com.
