As the coronavirus crisis grinds on, more data is emerging, allowing comparisons to be made among different parts of California and within regions of the Golden State that share similar demographics.
Kern County fares well in some comparisons, but not in others.
Nearly four weeks since its first reported case of COVID-19, Kern County hit 371 cases Friday, leading the eight-county San Joaquin Valley in cases and on some indicators closely tracking the increase in cases seen in Los Angeles and Orange counties, which have some of the highest numbers of cases in the state.
With roughly 21,000 cases and 584 deaths statewide, Kern County ranked 12th in the state in number of total cases, followed by Ventura, San Joaquin and Santa Barbara counties, according to covidcounties.org, a project of UC San Francisco's Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute. Los Angeles has emerged as a clear hot spot for the virus, with more than 8,000 cases, the highest by far of any county in the state, followed by Santa Clara, Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties, all with between 1,000 and 1,700 cases.
Since the first case locally was reported on March 17, Kern is weeks behind other counties in its outbreak. So another way to assess the local situation is to compare cases among counties when they were at the similar timepoints. By this measure, things look a bit concerning.
Kern's cases were increasing at nearly the same rate as Los Angeles when the Southern California county was at the same point as Kern in its outbreak. In fact, Kern ranks fifth among all counties in the state for total cases when you compare them this way.
Andrew Noymer, associate professor of public health at UC Irvine, cautioned against drawing too many conclusions from the early data.
"Those numbers have to be viewed through a prism of we don't really know how well each county is doing at detecting true positives, so don’t feel bad Kern is in fifth place in a race nobody wants to win," said Noymer.
Testing, for one thing, can throw a major variable into trying to compare cases, Noymer said. Some counties may be testing as many people as possible whereas others may only be testing the sickest people presenting at clinics and hospitals.
In their own analysis, UC Irvine researchers Daniel Parker, Natalia Komarova and Dominik Wodarz noted that Kern's epidemic "was growing faster than that in LA" initially. Kern then began to increase at about the same rate as Los Angeles County before it slowed down.
Kern is currently growing at a similar rate to Orange County, with a doubling time of about six to seven days, the trio said in an email.
On a per capita basis, Kern is in the middle of the pack statewide. There are 37 cases per 100,000 residents in Kern County compared with the statewide average of 51 cases per 100,000 residents. Los Angeles has 78 cases and San Francisco 81 per 100,000 residents. San Bernardino County has 34 cases per 100,000 and Fresno has 17 cases per 100,000.
In terms of deaths, Kern has had just three, much lower than Tulare with 10, or San Joaquin with 14.
The fact that Kern County has so few deaths compared to other counties with similar case counts could mean testing locally has been somewhat high and the resulting high case numbers make our situation look a little worse than others.
"But one way or another there are cases in Kern," Noymer said, "and (Kern) needs to treat coronavirus with the severity it should."
(1) comment
With all the Cult of Trumpers in this county we'll be lucky to not get wiped out. Dang Liberals with yer reading, writing, maths and yer facts!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.