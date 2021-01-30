Confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just limited to those trying to figure out where and how to get the injection but extends to critical information such as how much has been allotted to each county and how many of those doses have made their way into people's arms.
Without reliable information, experts say, it's impossible to know if adequate and efficient progress is being made toward vaccinating eligible groups.
As a result, more than 40 days since the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in Kern County, it remains unclear how well the local vaccination effort is going.
According to state figures published on its vaccine dashboard last week, just under 38,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in Kern County as of Friday. But the county public health department says the database providing that information — the state's immunization registry — shows inaccurate numbers. It is missing at least 1,500 vaccinations done by the county at the fairgrounds, they said, and perhaps even more that have been administered by about 90 other providers in Kern.
Kern County has received 58,400 doses of vaccine so far, which are split among the county's fairgrounds clinic and various pharmacies, clinics and hospitals that signed up to be vaccine providers. (That number does not include doses that have been allocated to multicounty entities including Adventist Health, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente, which could be a significant amount.)
"We’re troubled with the inaccuracies because how are we supposed to manage this and provide information to the public in a transparent way when what they give us is documented to be inaccurate," said Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine.
Constantine said a clear message was sent to vaccine providers under the county's purview to use all available vaccine and not hold back doses. So it's unclear why the numbers seem to show some 20,000 doses that have not been administered yet.
"We tell all the providers you need to administer this immediately, don’t hold any," Constantine said.
The frustration over tracking vaccinations is part of a larger concern about the state's bungled vaccine rollout, which prompted the state last week to contract with an outside company to schedule and allocate vaccine going forward. It was announced Thursday that Blue Shield had been selected to oversee vaccine allocation and tracking.
The move is a shift away from a decentralized distribution model — where vaccine was provided to hospitals and county public health departments, each with their own way of scheduling — to a more centralized approach that will include notifying residents, scheduling appointments and determining eligibility, the Associated Press reported. Statewide there has been an outcry over the confusion and frustration caused by the current patchwork systems.
The problem was the state used an approach similar to that of vaccinating people for flu, said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, a consumer advocacy coalition, and a member of the state’s vaccine advisory committee.
Wright described that as a very diffuse model of distribution, where you might get notice of a flu shot from your health care plan or at your doctor's office, or you may decide to get it at a local pharmacy.
"It’s very catch as catch can," Wright said. "But (the COVID-19 vaccine) is a different order of urgency and scale, especially when we’re dealing with scarcity and two doses, prioritizing (who receives it), freezing and everything else."
However, not everyone agrees with the move to a more centralized system, especially one that hands the reins over to a handpicked health care company.
Local surgeon Brij Bhambi said he thinks government bureaucracy is creating more problems than it's solving when it comes to the vaccine rollout. He thinks vaccine should be given directly to doctors and health care providers.
"Get out of my way. Give me the vaccine, I know how to do it," Bhambi said. "Save the charade of the stadiums, (L.A. Mayor) Eric Garcetti carrying the boxes. We don’t need you. We can do it."
The new centralized system is also supposed to provide a uniform data set on doses of vaccine allotted and administered.
The existing state data — which Kern County officials dispute — shows Kern has one of the lowest vaccination rates per capita among the state's counties with populations of 100,000 or more.
The per capita rate of doses administered in Kern on Friday was about 4 doses per 100 residents, according to that data.
By contrast, Fresno County has administered 6 doses per 100 residents, or 68,000 doses. Los Angeles County has administered 7 doses per 100 residents and topping the list is Napa County, where 12 doses per 100 residents have been administered. Even in counties with a population similar to Kern's — which is about 920,000 — tens of thousands more doses have been administered. In Contra Costa County, with 1.1 million people, 114,000 doses have been administered. The city of San Francisco, San Mateo County and Ventura County — with populations between 770,000 and 880,000 — have each administered more than 65,000 vaccine doses.
(The number of doses administered is not equal to the number of people vaccinated in a county because some people have received two doses while others have just received one.)
Why is Kern's rate so low?
Undercounted vaccinations could account for some of it. But another reason could be that doses are allocated to counties based on the number of residents eligible to get the vaccine.
Constantine said he believes that's how the allotments are being issued to counties but he can't say for sure because the state hasn't made that information available either.
If that's the case, demographics could impact the allotted doses received since Kern has a younger population compared with other parts of the state. Likewise, since the first priority for vaccination was health care workers, Kern could also be disadvantaged in that respect as well since there are often chronic shortage of health care providers here.
Wright, of the state vaccine committee, acknowledged demographics could likely be the case.
"We all know the Central Valley. There’s less of a health care infrastructure in the valley, unfortunately," he said. "As we go to a more age-based, essential worker-based (vaccination effort), that should even out."