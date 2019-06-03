Low birthweight babies, premature deliveries and births to adolescent mothers have been persistent problems in Kern County.
The county recorded an estimated 13,600 births from 2015 to 2017. Of those births, 7.5 percent, or 1,020, were classified as low birthweight babies, according to the County Health Status Profile.
Many once-negative health outcomes are improving, but this is not one of them. In the previous study, 2012 to 2014, 7 percent were low birthweight deliveries, according to Kern County Public Health Department.
In most cases, the women in these circumstances aren't getting the proper care and treatment needed for a healthy newborn. The many reasons for poor birth indicators may include inadequate prenatal care, medical conditions, and or substance abuse issues, according to Kern County Public Health.
Several programs, public and private, are providing help. One is the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, which has brought back a creative fundraising campaign.
The Baby Bottle Campaign, designed to give support to expectant mothers, is asking the community to spare some change and drop it into their baby bottles. The 20-year-old campaign raised $50,000 last year.
Kern County residents can participate by stopping by the pregnancy center or any participating church and picking up a baby bottle. Now through Father's Day, residents are encouraged to fill the bottles with coins.
BPC Executive Director Erin Rogers explained the campaign's goal.
"Each of our clients has a unique and different story," Rogers said. "... We hope that when people see these baby bottles around town ... they will just pray for our clients for that month. That will be the greatest blessing."
This year's theme is Compassionate Change — a play, obviously, on the coins one might fish out of a pocket or purse at the end of the day.
"The number one service we provide here is compassion, listening to the woman's story, understanding her life situation," Rogers said.
The hope is that the campaign will inspire individuals who've been helped to have compassion for others who might later struggle to raise children.
"We want to bring that compassionate change into individual's lives," Rogers said.
The center, which receives funding mostly through individual donations, local churches and fundraisers, currently helps around 3,500 clients between the ages of 15 to 34, according to Rogers. The greatest number of them — 34 percent — are between 20 and 24.
Each baby bottle represents around $17, so the BPC will need about 3,000 coin-filled bottles to top last year's record-setting take.
"People are excited about this fundraiser," said Rogers, whose goal is $55,000. "They think it's fun."
Money from the campaign pays for pregnancy testing, diapers, car seats and ultrasound tests.
The center operates a baby boutique and holds personalized baby showers that distribute goods and services to clients.
Volunteers who work at the baby boutique, located inside the pregnancy center, encourage clients to participate in the center's free parenting classes, taught by volunteers at the center. Classes cover a wide range of topics including child birth, pregnancy, labor and delivery, nutrition, infant first aid, and more.
Clients who attend two classes are given brand new car seats, and they can also earn participation points redeemable later at the baby boutique.
"Clients leave overwhelmed by the extravagant love they are given through the baby gifts, and the diapers," Rogers said.
Clients like Shalalah Dean, 42, says she has benefited from the informational classes.
"My favorite part is them educating us," Dean said. "Teaching us how to take care of a baby, and what are the new things out there in the world that can help us become better mothers."
Classes are also offered to expectant or new fathers. Every fourth Thursday of the month, a male advocate hosts a "guys' night only" class to teach fathers how to treat and care for their child.
Dean, who gave birth to a baby girl on May 25, believes it's all a tremendous help.
"This is a good resource, and not just (because of the distributed goods and services) ... but to also help connect with mothers that are having difficulty being first-time moms."
The center collaborates with a number of other organizations: Black Infant Health, the Nurse-Family Partnership, and Perinatal Outreach. All are state-funded programs offered through Kern County Public Health.
Rogers says the center's campaign continues to receive "overwhelming" support.
"Kern County is one of the most generous communities I've ever seen," Rogers said. "... They are very supportive of what we do here."
The program is designed to help expectant mothers deliver healthy babies and develop the knowledge and skills to raise them. The center also provides information on adoption. Abortion is rarely discussed — the center does not perform the procedure nor refer clients to facilities that do, according to Rogers.
The campaign runs until Fathers Day but anyone wishing to continue to help can stop by the center at any time and ask for a bottle.
