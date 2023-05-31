HRChamp-GtrBakersfield-BP Cal Chamber Events 17-1820246_500007372

Interim President and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, Hillary Haenes, center, is honored at the CalChamber Capitol Summit award presentation on May 17 with 2023 CalChamber Chair Greg Bielli, left, and CalChamber President and CEO Jennifer Barrera, right.

 Photo by bryanpatrickphoto.com

A Houston-based architectural planning and design firm has opened a new office in Bakersfield as part of its expansion in California.

PBK said the new office will allow the firm to serve local clients directly and support community causes and initiatives while employing architects, engineers and estimators in Bakersfield.