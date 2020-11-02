Plans to convert a single-family home overlooking the bluffs of northeast Bakersfield into a transitional residence for homeless women and children has drawn opposition from neighbors but received an endorsement from the city's planning department last week to proceed.
The Bakersfield Planning Commission on Thursday will hold a public hearing to consider a request to allow a local group to acquire and operate a house for up to six women and their children at a time before the families move into more permanent housing situations at 1421 Panorama Drive, on the corner of Haley Street.
The project, called Casa Esperanza Transitional Home for Women & Children, is the result of six years of work by a group of locals who want to make a sustainable impact on the problem of homelessness. Because the house is in an area zoned for single-family homes, the group must obtain a conditional use permit.
No one seems to question the need for such a project.
The project proponents say they based their plans on similar transitional homes in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. Alexandria House in Los Angeles has been around for more than two decades and has helped close to 200 families, according to its website.
"We’re not a drug and alcohol rehab center, we’re not a shelter, we’re not a safe house for women actively fleeing domestic violence. We are a home where women come to reconstitute their lives, make a life plan and make that intergenerational change," said Jim Mosher, an oil and gas consultant who also is a donor to Casa Esperanza and serves on its board of directors. "When those kids have different futures, that’s the social dividends that come home."
But is a neighborhood of single-family homes the right place for the project?
For Kristen Urquidez, who shares 230 feet of fence line with the property, the answer is no.
In letters to the Planning Commission, Urquidez and other neighbors make clear they support the idea and intent of the project: helping a vulnerable population escape homelessness. But there's a lot at stake for residents of the neighborhood if the project isn't successful, she said.
"This is the first transitional home for Casa Esperanza so it’s kind of an experiment for them and I'd hate for it not to go right for them and the neighborhood takes the brunt of the impacts," Urquidez said.
Uquridez, a high school science teacher, has spent considerable time learning about the project and said Casa Esperanza differs from the houses the group points to as models for the project. Those homes are located in areas zoned for multi-family dwellings, she said. One of the founders of Alexandria House in Los Angeles lives on-site full-time and also has a team of volunteers and staff who work with her.
But Casa Esperanza would hire a residential assistant to work at the home while board members would primarily do fundraising, she said. Urquidez worries the person who lives on-site may be fresh out of college with no extensive training in social work or experience in how to manage issues that could arise.
She also notes there is no cap on the number of residents who can stay at the house nor is it clear how the residents will be selected for the program and if they may come from outside Bakersfield or Kern County.
After attending two meetings with the group this summer, she feels her concerns haven't been adequately addressed.
"I hope some of these little details will cause the Planning Commission to pause and say 'OK, that’s something that needs to be addressed,'" Urquidez said.
The city has received 17 letters and a petition signed by more than 100 residents opposing the project.
The location on Panorama Drive is a 3,652-square-foot home with seven bedrooms, a family room, a playroom, an office and a kitchen/dining area. According to a report by the city's planning department, the owners utilized the home for foster care since 1999 with an average of 16 individuals residing in the home.
If Casa Esperanza purchases the home, which is contingent on it receiving approval for the conditional use permit, its plans also include major improvements to the property, including installing sidewalks, fencing and landscaping.
The neighborhood has long been a prominent and affluent one that overlooks the bluffs, but it has changed over the years as Bakersfield has grown.
"We’re transparent. We’re about getting this right. We are all about being a partner, not a problem," said Mosher. "We want to make the neighborhood a safer, better community."
Mosher acknowledged there is no explicit barring of women and their children from outside of Bakersfield but doesn't anticipate that will be the case. He said in recommending the project, the city's planning staff requires the project to abide by its house and operating rules that lay out strict measures for residents to follow, therefore ensuring the house will be run appropriately and in a safe manner.
But Urquidez, pointing to the group's lack of experience in this area, wonders what will happen if it doesn't work out that way.
"Our only recourse is to report things to code enforcement until it becomes apparent to the city there's a problem and then there’s another hearing," she said.
If Casa Esperanza didn't work out and the home was sold, the sought-after permit stays with the property, Urquidez said, but residents will have no say in whatever they propose to do.
There likely would not be a chance, she said, to ever return the home back to a single-family residence.
The city Planning Commission can vote to approve or deny the project, continue the hearing or refer the project back to planning staff. If approved or denied, the decision can be appealed to the City Council.